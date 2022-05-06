Nyssa's Noemi Castillo (1) stares down the basket, as she prepares to shoot the ball while being defended by Vale's Karter Glenn-Cunha. Castillo's teammates Laney Hartley (2) sets up on the 3-point line, while Joseluis Chavez (11) gains control of the paint.
VALE — On Wednesday night, Vale High School hosted Support the Court in the Vale Middle School gym to cheer on differently-abled athletes in a basketball game between Ontario/Nyssa and Vale.
“I was happy with how the event turned out and every player, families, and fans enjoyed the game,”wrote Nancy Menges in an email to the Argus. “The players were nervous and excited at first. By the end, they were relaxing and having fun playing!”
In the game, the Ontario/Nyssa team was the first to score and eventually took a 10-2 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, each team found a way to the basket, each scoring 4 points.
The game went into halftime 14-6 with the Ontario/Nyssa team leading.
After halftime, the Vikings made some adjustments, scoring 10 points in the third quarter. This tied up the game 16-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the teams left everything on the court. In the first 4 minutes, Ontario/Nyssa gained a slight 2-point lead over the Vikings 28-26. However, with 1:22 left on the clock, Vale tied it up at 30-30.
Everything came down to the final minute of the game, with the Vikings winning 32-30 after a hard-fought battle between the teams.
Ontario and Nyssa High School bands were there, as well as Boy Scout Troop No. 453, which presented the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Haylie Jenkins sang the national anthem by Haylie Jenkins.
During halftime, Vale High School cheerleaders performed, followed by a halftime dance that the crowd was invited to join in for the cupid shuffle. A large portion of the crowd came down to the court to join the players in the dance. Additionally, between the third and fourth quarter, bags were taken throughout the crowd for donations to benefit Nyssa, Vale, and Ontario High School’s special education programs.
“My goal is to have every player score, which happened last night,”Menges said. “This is why the plyo box was brought on the court during [the] fourth quarter to ensure our two girls could score.”
The box is a type of plywood box that is used in fitness training.
“They were excited to get up in the box for help and scored. They were so excited as this was the first time they had made a basket including practices! I try to devise ways for everyone to score.”
Menges also confirmed that next year’s Support the Court will be held at Nyssa High School, time and date to be determined. She aims to keep it an annual event.
