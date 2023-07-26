ONTARIO — The topic of railroads was in discussion at the Ontario Community Library on Saturday as the conversation with Train Trek, a series of outreach and engagement meetings aimed at gathering support for the resumption of rail service between Colorado and the Pacific Coast, continued.
A nonprofit advocacy group by the name of All Aboard Northwest is spearheading the push to re-establish rail services in the Greater Northwest region of the U.S., as mentioned in a previous article in the Argus Observer.
However, unlike the visit to the Weiser Train Depot, the Ontario meeting was lightly attended. Yet, that didn’t diminish the eagerness displayed by co-founders Dan Bilka and Charles Hamilton to bring railroad travel back to the local area.
During the meeting, one of the community members in attendance had mentioned that he has had to travel to Washington to utilize railroad services in the past.
As a result, Hamilton discussed the importance of expanding their services to accommodate a larger population. Another topic of discussion was the financial benefits of a railway, stating that the states involved with All Aboard Northwest will receive profits from the railroad services from year to year. They believe this will help improve all aspects of transportation throughout the state, such as increasing the funds available to repair or expand roads.
Additionally, they stated that the local areas will benefit from people traveling through for the night, as they will support local businesses and restaurants.
They continued their meetings in Baker City Saturday afternoon, followed by a discussion in Hood River on Sunday in an attempt to meet with a few different communities that could possibly benefit from having a railway for passenger-train travel.
In 2021, All Aboard Northwest was created as the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Working Group in response to a request from eight U.S. Senators, and was registered as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocacy organization in 2022, leading to their current collaboration with All Aboard Washington and the Association of Oregon Rail and Transit Advocates.
