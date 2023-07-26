Ontario discusses possible benefits from railroad services

All Aboard Northwest co-founder Charles Hamilton addresses a single member of the community during the railroad service discussion at the Ontario Community Library on Saturday.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The topic of railroads was in discussion at the Ontario Community Library on Saturday as the conversation with Train Trek, a series of outreach and engagement meetings aimed at gathering support for the resumption of rail service between Colorado and the Pacific Coast, continued.

A nonprofit advocacy group by the name of All Aboard Northwest is spearheading the push to re-establish rail services in the Greater Northwest region of the U.S., as mentioned in a previous article in the Argus Observer.



