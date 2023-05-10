ONTARIO — Attorney Shawna Peterson has taken on a new project to help manage halfway through its construction, and is learning about it as she goes. That project is the Treasure Valley Reload Center, which she told attendees of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday has led to “significant progress” in her view.

In her comments during the luncheon, Peterson shared about taking over as officer to the Malheur County Development Corporation Board of Directors and executive director for the corporation. Greg Smith, her predecessor, left the project in February despite previously expressing intent to see it through to completion.



Tags

Load comments