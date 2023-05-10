ONTARIO — Attorney Shawna Peterson has taken on a new project to help manage halfway through its construction, and is learning about it as she goes. That project is the Treasure Valley Reload Center, which she told attendees of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday has led to “significant progress” in her view.
In her comments during the luncheon, Peterson shared about taking over as officer to the Malheur County Development Corporation Board of Directors and executive director for the corporation. Greg Smith, her predecessor, left the project in February despite previously expressing intent to see it through to completion.
“We’re in the shadow at this point of some pretty remarkable growth; [the valley is] among the fastest growing communities … in the nation, but relatively stagnant here on the Malheur County side of the border,” she said. “We have some opportunity, if you will. Rather than dig our heels in and resign to that being our lot in life, we have a tremendous opportunity and that’s where we all come in.”
Peterson said the area is “well-suited” for the reload center development, with officials being proactive in planning long-term infrastructure, access to highways and railroad and less vehicle traffic congestion than the Boise metropolitan area.
“I have ag clients on the Idaho side, especially once you hit Caldwell area, who are having trouble getting insurance because they are moving combines, for example, from one field to the next that have been chopped up by mostly residential development," Peterson said.
A combine is a harvesting machine that heads, threshes, and cleans grain while moving over a field, as defined by Merriam-Webster.
"We … in Oregon have land use laws that prevent that. With the [Eastern Oregon] Border Board work we do, we’re trying to open up some rural residential opportunity, but do it sensibly without creating this kind of patchwork.”
Peterson is also the executive director of the Border Board.
She said the Western Treasure Valley is home to more than 22,000 acres of onion farming operations, which produce 1 billion pounds of onions annually. She said this activity accounts for approximately 40% of onions consumed in the U.S.
With 36 packing sheds in the area, Peterson told attendees the economic impact on the area is approximately $1 billion. Presently, only 14% of onions produced locally are shipped by rail, she said.
“All of this activity is about 30 miles as the radius spreads from Nyssa and the site of the reload facility, again highlighting the geographic significance and opportunity that we have.”
The project, which has been in the works since 2017, began with an initial budget of $26 million. Peterson shared updates about efforts to fill budget overages caused by construction delays and increased inflation.
“The concept was developed by people [who are] smarter than me, in this type of subject particularly. The concept is basically that we could be a site for transporting onions and other commodities via rail, vs. truck. That led to appropriation in the Connect Oregon legislation that passed later that year, and a lot of project development that followed.”
Requests to the Oregon Legislature for additional funds to close a projected shortfall of $8.5 million are in progress as of press time. Once opened, Peterson said the reload center will provide up to 20 full-time jobs, and that the facility has the potential for future expansion, as the goal is to provide framework for an eventual business park surrounding the reload center.
“This can serve as a launchpad for the future.”
Following Peterson’s remarks, Malheur County Development Board President Grant Kitamura had nothing but positive things to say about her contributions to the project.
“I’d just like to say we’re very happy that she came on board,” said Kitamura. “She’s hit the ground running; I tell you, she’s got a lot of energy and a lot of personal interest in this project. The board is so pleased she came on board. Can’t tell you how pleased we are.”
“From the chamber’s standpoint, having a partner that we can work with on economic development is just amazing,” said Chamber CEO John Breidenbach.
