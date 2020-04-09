ONTARIO — At the head of one of the biggest academic turnarounds in Oregon, Ontario Middle School Principal Lisa Longoria was recognized by the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators (COSA) as its Middle School Principal of the Year.
She will be honored at the annual COSA Seaside Conference in June and at the Statewide Principals Conference in October.
“Lisa is one of the most genuine, brave, compassionate, and talented educators that I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu said in a news release from COSA. “She enters into each and every decision from a standpoint of ‘what is best for kids.’ Her personal experiences and time spent in the classroom has helped to mold her into the ‘one of a kind leader’ that she has become today. Ontario School District is grateful she is ours. I am beyond proud of her.”
Longoria said her winning the award was nice, but it ultimately shows the strength of the Ontario community.
“What an honor to be chosen for a statewide award,” Longoria said. “It’s not only an honor for me, but for my entire OMS team, out OSD team, and our community.”
When asked what her biggest asset was when it comes to being a school administrator, Longoria reiterated that it was the hard-working people in the community who make the schools better.
“I cannot say enough about how much my teachers, IA’s, secretaries, custodians, and our cafeteria staff do to make OMS a place of high expectations not only for students, but for themselves,” Longoria said. “The work ALL of these people do is immeasurable … I am also surrounded with an amazing group of administrators in our district, who are led by a superintendent whose mission is to keep students at the forefront of all our decisions.”
When she first arrived at Ontario Middle School in 2012 (as assistant principal), the school was on the verge of being named a school in need of improvement by the state. Longoria was named principal of the school the following year, and in the last eight years, there has been a major increase in productivity at the school.
In its 2018-19 report card from the Oregon Department of Education, Ontario Middle School got high marks.
Ontario Middle School’s English language arts test score bumped up 6% to 57% (surpassing the state average of 55%), while the mathematics test score shot up 11 points to 45% (also higher than the state average of 40%).
The class size at Ontario Middle School was 21 (state average is 25) while 8% of the school classifies as regular attenders (state average is 80%).
In the school’s turnaround, Longoria said that one of the biggest keys for change was in creating a strong foundation, starting with the administration.
“I believe the major game plan for the turnaround started with creating a positive and safe culture within our school for students, staff, parents, and the community,” she said. “Teachers and students at OMS did not have a consistent administrative team for many years. Without consistency, it’s hard to create effective change.”
Longoria said that change started by creating school-wide expectations, which she said allowed students to see how excelling in one class will lead to excelling in others.
In the announcement of the award, COSA stated that Longoria has been able to create a culture of respect at Ontario Middle School, which has affected every part of how the school operates.
“Walking the hallways during passing time, a climate of mutual respect between staff and students is evident,” the release states. “Students walk with purpose and pride, all staff stand at the door to greet them as they arrive. Visitors from another middle school were in awe at the adherence to high standards when observing in the halls with the OMS administrative team.”
While the successes of Ontario Middle School are easy to see on paper, Longoria said it hasn’t always been easy. She said the biggest hurdle that the school has faced over the past seven years is adapting to the changes they see.
“As humans, we all respond differently to change,” she said. “Consistent collaboration is key in this area. As a team, we have conversations that are not always easy or comfortable, but we all understand the end goal must be to always do what is best and equitable for students, not what is easiest for adults.”
When asked what her advice would be to any other school administrators looking for help, Longoria again brought up the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people.
“Get to know your students and their families. Create genuine relationships with them,” she said. “Hire people who will complement your team, who are willing to work as hard as you do, and support them every step of the way.”
