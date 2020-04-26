ONTARIO — The renderings for the City of Ontario’s new logo did receive some mixed reviews upon first reveal.
One of the complaints came from local residents who said that certain geographical features in the logo were incorrect, namely the Malheur Butte, which many noticed was facing the wrong direction relative to Ontario.
In his Weekend Update page on the City of Ontario’s website for April 13, City Manager Adam Brown, showed an example of the logo that required a mountain adjustment and said that the changes made to the logo, while not originally his favorite, did eventually “win him over.”
The project, which had been initiated before the onset of the crisis stemming from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, is being developed by Trademark Design and Fabrication out of Boise.
The amended design unveiled on Brown’s Weekend Update platform showed both the full-color and monochrome versions of the logo.
“I need to take it to the council for final sign off,” explained Brown in an email sent on Monday morning.
Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4814 or by emailing griffinh@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
