VALE
Vale lost another community leader and support last week with the death of Lindy Dentiger who was a stalwart supporter of the city which he grew to love, according to formation from the Vale Alumni Association.
Born in South Dakota in 1928, Dentinger moved to Vale with his family when he was 5 years old, around July 4, and reportedly got lost in the celebrating crowds and was eventually escorted home by the sheriff.
Lindy’s father, Stanley Dentinger, started the Family business, Dentinger Feed and Seed in 1938, later purchased by Lindy and his brother, Gail, with Lindy eventually becoming the sole owner.
The store is still run by his son, Rick, daughter Pam and grandsons, even after a devastating fire which destroyed much their facilities.
Lindy was married twice and a boy which came from the first marriage drowned in the Malheur River when he was 12.
In 1968, Lindy and his first wife, Donn, started raising funds to build a swimming pool, providing a safer place to swim and it opened two years later, dedicated to their son’s memory.
Presently that pool is the only public pool in Malheur County. Even, in the face of the pandemic.
According to the Alumni Association, Lindy was a member of the American Legion for more than 60 years, as well as the the Vale Lions Club, and he served on a variety of community boards, including school budget boards and cemetery boards. Lindy received many honors from the community, including Fire and Ambulance Man of the Year and the Vale Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.
He was lastly inducted into the Vale Alumni Hall-of-Fame.
“He has done a lot for this community, especially for Vale,” said County Commissioner Don Hodge, who knew Lindy for most of his life, in a phone interview on Tuesday. Dentinger received national recognition for his long membership in the Lions Club, Hodge said. “He was a hell of a citizen for Vale and the county.”
Sending his comments by email, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said, “Lindy Dentinger has been a long-time businessman and leader in Malheur County for years. Mr. Dentinger has been very active in community events all of his life. Mr. Dentinger had exemplified a life of service without seeking credit or asking for recognition.”
“Mr. Dentiger was well-known by many because of his honesty in business dealing and his service to community,” Wolfe concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.