ONTARIO — Community Serve Day completed 98 projects in five surrounding communities on Saturday under clear skies and warm temperatures, according to a news release received on Saturday. 180 volunteers met at Malheur County Fairgrounds for a volunteer breakfast and to sign in at 8 a.m., while some volunteers reported directly to the project they were assigned.
Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden read a proclamation at Laxson Park, a local park maintained by Rotarians, prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony showcasing updates to the park, calling for city-wide volunteerism and officially declaring it Community Serve Day. There were 919 reported volunteers from many church groups, businesses and organizations, along with individual sign ups. It was reported that 60 volunteers came from Nyssa, 55 from Vale and 804 volunteers from the Ontario, Fruitland and Payette communities. 737 volunteers reported online, and 67 volunteers registered in person at the Fairgrounds.
Vale and Nyssa had several projects each, with 88 other projects from the Ontario, Fruitland and Payette communities.
Community Serve Day media consultant Christopher Plummer stated, “We were pleasantly surprised by the swell of volunteers and last-minute sign ups, which illustrates how well our communities pull together when called upon. We expect those numbers to increase as final numbers come in from New Plymouth and a couple of projects, which will be completed this week.”
The date for the next Community Serve Day event is set for April 27, 2024. For more information on Community Serve Day, visit www.serveday.info.
