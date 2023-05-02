ONTARIO — Community Serve Day completed 98 projects in five surrounding communities on Saturday under clear skies and warm temperatures, according to a news release received on Saturday. 180 volunteers met at Malheur County Fairgrounds for a volunteer breakfast and to sign in at 8 a.m., while some volunteers reported directly to the project they were assigned.

Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden read a proclamation at Laxson Park, a local park maintained by Rotarians, prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony showcasing updates to the park, calling for city-wide volunteerism and officially declaring it Community Serve Day. There were 919 reported volunteers from many church groups, businesses and organizations, along with individual sign ups. It was reported that 60 volunteers came from Nyssa, 55 from Vale and 804 volunteers from the Ontario, Fruitland and Payette communities. 737 volunteers reported online, and 67 volunteers registered in person at the Fairgrounds.



