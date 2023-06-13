Community Local youth can access free meals throughout the valley Where to find breakfast, lunch or snacks this summer Harley Wade Argus Observer Harley Wade Reporter Author email Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — A program that brings food to children during the summer has returned. Children from the ages of 0 - 19 are welcome to come and grab a bite.Following is information on local meal sites, with some offering breakfast, lunch, or both. All sites are open Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted. ONTARIO• May Roberts Elementary: now through June 29; breakfast is from 7:30 to 8 a.m.; lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.• Ontario High School: now through June 29; breakfast is from 11 to 11:15 a.m.; lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.• Boys and Girls Club: now through Aug 17; breakfast is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; lunch is from 3 to 4:30 p.m.• Ontario Middle School: now through June 29; breakfast is from 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.FRUITLAND• Fruitland City Park: now through July 30; lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.• Fruitland Elementary School: now through June 21; breakfast is from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.; lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.• Fruitland High School: now through June 21; breakfast is from 9 to 9:15 a.m.PAYETTE• Payette High School: now through July 12; breakfast is from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m.; lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.• Kiwanis Park: now through July 18; lunch is from 12:30 to 1 p.m.• Payette Boys and Girls Club: now through Aug 17; breakfast is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.• Payette Primary School: now through July 19; breakfast is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch is from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.NYSSA• Nyssa SD/Cafeteria Bldg: now through July 30; breakfast is from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1:10 p.m.; Snack time is from 2 to 2:15 p.m.• North Park: starts July 4 runs through July 30; lunch is from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.• Sparks Trailer park: starts July 4 runs through July 30; lunch is from 11 to 11:20 a.m.• Rio Vista Apartments: starts July 4 runs through July 30; lunch is from 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.• Fischers Trailer Park: starts July 4 runs through July 30; lunch is from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.VALE• Vale Elementary: now through July 27; breakfast is from 8 to 10:59 a.m.; lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Harley Wade Reporter Author email Follow Harley Wade Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.