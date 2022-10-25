ONTARIO — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for this reason, reflecting on the topic of domestic violence and how to support the survivors of this type of trauma is a primary focus.
The new book “My Survivor Story,” released on Oct. 2, is a compilation of accounts of domestic violence told by the survivors, themselves. One of these authors is local woman Kara Oakes, of Ontario, who took some time to discuss the book with the Argus and what sharing her personal story means on Oct. 24.
Oakes said that this book is the product of a Florida resident who operates a nonprofit while working as a full-time book publisher.
It was this woman, according to Oakes, who reached out to her and wanted to include her story in this compilation after connecting with her via her Facebook page.
She said that the publisher “just barely released it on Amazon last week.”
Oakes said that as for sharing her story she’s “told bits and pieces, but not all of it,” until she had the chance to outline the entire story in her portion of the book.
“It was difficult to write, but kind of therapeutic in a way,” said Oakes.
Her biggest support through the process was her husband, Chad.
“He knew it would be good to share it,” she added.
Oakes acknowledged that sharing her story is part of the healing process. She said that “a lot of people don’t share their story” and perhaps if they did, it would “make people more aware of how [domestic violence] happens.”
She said that the other survivors whose stories are outlined in the book, they come from “all over the place” and she did do a series of “Zoom calls” with them during the writing process, but nothing was done in person due to the distance.
“This book is compiled of stories from survivors,” according to an overview on Barnes & Noble. “Their bravery can be seen on each page. They have found their voice and want to empower you to find yours, too. They wrote this book to shine a light on their individual journeys, and the realities of domestic violence in hopes that would help save others. While they may not have chosen this path they want to make sure that someone else doesn’t go through the same things they did. As you read these pages, may you find strength — like they did and joy like they are living.”
Kara’s husband, Chad, offered the following comment, about the domestic violence, which he notes “is very prevalent in our community.”
“It will bring great awareness to everyone and also help those who may be suffering with their own issues of domestic violence,” Chad Oakes said. “It can reach those people who may need help or give them the strength to get away from the abuse.”
The book is available now for order at most online book retailers.
