Volunteers from Calvary Chapel Ontario and Vale FFA serve food to people in need at Mallards Grocery on Saturday. Calvary Chapel Ontario sets up their weekly to serve breakfast or lunch to people in need.
Volunteers from Calvary Chapel Ontario and Vale FFA serve food to people in need at Mallards Grocery on Saturday. Calvary Chapel Ontario sets up their weekly to serve breakfast or lunch to people in need.
ONTARIO — On Saturday, five students from the Vale FFA program donated their time to assist volunteers from Calvary Chapel Ontario to serve food to people in need at Mallard’s Grocery in Ontario.
The students attend Vale High School and in addition to donating their time, they were able to fundraise $200 through a loose change and items drive at the high school, as well as donations of bedding items, coats, hats and gloves that will help youth who don’t have a winter coat as well as persons experiencing homelessness in Ontario.
Vale FFA member Rylie Stokes applied and was able to receive an $820 grant through the Oregon FFA, which will be added to the aforementioned fund. The grant will also go to help the volunteers from Calvary Chapel Ontario, that allow them to help the people in need.
According to Vale FFA Adviser Anna-Marie Chamberlain, their chapter was given a local hog as a gift to be butchered and donated a couple of hundred pounds of sausage for Calvary Chapel Ontario volunteers to use for meals.
Kathy, who requested her last name be withheld in fear of retribution by those who don’t understand why she does it, helps manage the volunteers. She said that with the assistance of people who go to Calvary Chapel, whether it was donations of money or food, they have been able to feed people in need every Saturday since the winter of 2020 at Mallard’s.
The grocery store allows them to use their parking lot, electricity and to have a small storage shed for tables, cooking equipment etc.
Kathy said depending on what food items they have in store, they will offer breakfast or lunch, and can serve between 75 to 135 people, who come through the line.
She said that about 20 of the people who are regulars are people experiencing homeless, while the rest identify as people in need.
The times that Kathy has held the event has varied due to weather conditions; but for right now, it is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
She says through the the church’s Calvary Connections email program, they are able to ask the church members what they need.
Kathy also said that people from outside the church and the Ontario area like Payette also contribute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.