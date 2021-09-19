Local things to do through Tuesday, September 21 Argus Observer Sep 19, 2021 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. MONDAY, Sept. 20Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.The Church of the Brethren Baby Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 303 S. Minnesota, Fruitland, (208) 452-3356 or (208)-452-452-5920. Payette Syringa Lions Club, 11:30 a.m., The Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette, (208) 739-3483. Duplicate Bridge Club side game, 12:30 p.m., Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. Third St., Ontario, (541) 889-3541.Payette Historical Commission meeting, 4 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.Malheur County Fair Board meeting, 6 p.m., Desert Sage Event Center, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, (541) 889-3431.Payette departmental reports work session, 6 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., New Plymouth City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5338 ext. 3.Fruitland Firefighters appreciation banquet, 7 p.m., Creekside Ranch, 7701 Elmore Rd., Fruitland, (208) 452-3001.Ontario School District board meeting, 7 p.m., District Office board room, 195 S.W. Third St., Ontario.Payette City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Payette City Hall, 700 Center Ave., (208) 642-6024.New Plymouth Fire District meeting, 7 p.m., U.S. 30 and Locust St., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5519, nprfpd@outlook.com.TUESDAY, Sept. 21Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St, Ontario, follow the signs when you arrive.Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario. Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 7 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ontario Payette City Hall Building Industry Politics Sport Institutes S.w. Lodge Game Owyhee Irrigation District Testing Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.