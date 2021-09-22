TODAY, Sept. 24

Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.

Art & Soul, 6 to 9 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.

SATURDAY, Sept. 25

Group prayer, 9 a.m., Thunderegg Park, 500 block of Main Street, Nyssa.

Group prayer and candlelight vigil, 7 to 9 p.m., Lions Park, Ontario with walk to local places following.

