TODAY, Sept. 21

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St, Ontario, follow the signs when you arrive.

Free vaccines and testing

Free testing and vaccines for COVID-19 are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Malheur County fairgrounds, where all-day clinics will be offered each Tuesday thru Oct. 26. 

Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.

Treasure Valley Community College board meeting, 6 p.m., Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, TVCC, Ontario, (541) 881-5577.

Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project meeting, 7 p.m., Owyhee Irrigation District meeting follows, Stunz, Fonda Kiyna, Horton LLP law office, 106 Main St. N., Nyssa.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join: call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Info: (541) 473-5124.

