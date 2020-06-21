ONTARIO — It is official — Ontario Luxe Reel Theater will reopen on Friday.
“Great news! We’re planning to re-open next Friday, the 26th and will have popcorn available in the lobby daily. Watch our webpage for showtimes and details,” reads an email the Argus received on Wednesday from the Reel Theater.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been the catalyst for many businesses to shutter their doors in response to the pandemic. Movie theaters being among these businesses.
Major film studios’ decision to cease production on films slated for release this year is also having an impact on the casual moviegoer taking in a flick at the local cinema.
The theater closed its doors in March, following executive order from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to close all non-essential businesses and maintain social distancing protocols. The temporary closure meant that the movies that were in current circulation at the time were either made available for home viewing with the premium feature price tag or were simply released to home video and streaming services.
Those hoping to start seeing new movies upon theaters reopening may have to wait a little longer as studios are still cautious to release any new films.
According to the box office tracking website Box Office Mojo, the schedule for “wide releases” is slim with only two major movies scheduled for release: “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe on July 10 and “TENET” starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson on July 31. Both of these movies’ release dates have been moved by their studios in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.