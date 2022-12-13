Local students deck the halls at Zions Bank

Zions bankers Anne Wickersham and Mayra Cruz celebrate Lights On with Tamara Davis and her students from Treasure Valley Classical Academy on Dec. 2. New Plymouth students decorated a tree for their local branch on Dec. 6.

 Photo courtesy of Malcolm Hong

FRUITLAND — Students from Fruitland and New Plymouth shared in a 50-year community tradition, creating handmade ornaments for Zions Bank’s Christmas tree and receiving a cash donation to their schools in return, according to a news release Friday. Throughout Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, more than 3,000 elementary school students are participating in the annual “Lights On” event by making festive decorations to brighten Zions Bank branches.  

Students from Treasure Valley Classical Academy decorated a tree inside Zions Bank’s Fruitland branch and students decorated a tree inside the bank’s New Plymouth branch. Students also sang carols for the teachers, parents and Zions Bank employees who gathered in the branch’s lobby for the “Lights On” ceremony.  Zions Bank presented a contribution of $100 to each school that participated. The decorated trees will be on display in the bank lobbies through the holidays. 



