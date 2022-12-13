Local students deck the halls at Zions Bank

Zions bankers Anne Wickersham and Mayra Cruz celebrate Lights On with Tamara Davis and her students from Treasure Valley Classical Academy on Dec. 2. New Plymouth students decorated a tree for their local branch on Dec. 6.
FRUITLAND — Students from Fruitland and New Plymouth shared in a 50-year community tradition, creating handmade ornaments for Zions Bank’s Christmas tree and receiving a cash donation to their schools in return, according to a news release Friday. Throughout Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, more than 3,000 elementary school students are participating in the annual “Lights On” event by making festive decorations to brighten Zions Bank branches.
Students from Treasure Valley Classical Academy decorated a tree inside Zions Bank’s Fruitland branch and students decorated a tree inside the bank’s New Plymouth branch. Students also sang carols for the teachers, parents and Zions Bank employees who gathered in the branch’s lobby for the “Lights On” ceremony. Zions Bank presented a contribution of $100 to each school that participated. The decorated trees will be on display in the bank lobbies through the holidays.
“While this holiday tradition spans a half-century, our commitment to our communities goes back to our founding in 1873,” said Anne Wickersham, manager at Zions Bank’s Fruitland branch. “It’s a great way for us to give to our local schools as a thank-you for their festive ornaments.”
This year, 65 Idaho and Utah schools are taking part in Zions Bank’s “Lights On” holiday celebration. In addition, a number of Zions branches have invited students from special-needs classes and Title 1 schools to decorate the trees in their lobbies. Zions Bank has been inviting students to participate in this annual holiday event for 50 years.
Zions Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC, operates 25 branches in Idaho and 98 branches in Utah and Wyoming. In addition to offering a wide range of traditional banking services, Zions Bank is also a leader in small business lending. Founded in 1873, Zions Bank has been serving the communities of the Intermountain West for more than 145 years. Additional information is available at www.zionsbank.com.
