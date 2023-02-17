Local state lawmakers catch up with constituents

Attendees of a Legislative Hotline on Wednesday morning take listen intently and take notes on what Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens were saying on the projector. Pictured, from left, are Mike Blackaby, Sierra Watson, Cathy Yasuda and TVCC President Dana Young. The lawmakers were patched in from Salem for their first hotline of the year, which is hosted by Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and held in the Hanigan Board Room at Treasure Valley Community College. The meetings are expected to continue on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7 a.m.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Andrew Maeda, executive director of Ontario Recreation District traveled to Salem for a public hearing this week and it went well. That was one piece of a large update Wednesday morning on how things are going in Oregon's legislative session.

Providing the update and opportunity to dialogue were Dist. 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Dist. 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. Their respective districts include Malheur County.



