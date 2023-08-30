Local pantry helping hundreds of families, dozens of homeless

ONTARIO — Although they have been offering a food pantry on Monday and Wednesday for little more than a year, there already is such a pressing need, that Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living is issuing a plea to those who are able to help with giving money, to do so for their community.
Pantry doors opened in March, with Kassandra Toombs, director of food systems and emergency services, and her assistant, Griselda Paredes, doing all they could to get the word out. This included putting flyers up on local bulletin boards and reaching out to landlords for tenants in need.
Now, the EOCIL food pantry is giving food boxes to 206 families per month and along with about 40 bags of other food to homeless individuals.
The aim is that one box feeds a family of five for the whole week and with the rising cost of food, putting together 12 of those boxes cost about $600, according to Toombs. They are able to save with putting in large bulk orders from stores in the local area, including Red Apple, Waremart and Walmart.
For the bags of food that are not in boxes, individuals can go pick up to a certain number of items such as Hostess pastries or premade sandwiches donated from Jacksons Food Stores in Ontario, Fruitland and Payette.
“We are based on grant funding.” Toombs said, noting that right now partnerships and any type of donations are helpful. “We have an increase of numbers, drastically, and it’s kind of gotten to the point … calling to the community for those in financial stability to donate to the community.”
She said most of the food coming in each week is depleted by the week’s end.
“It’s very alarming, we’re getting families coming in, college students, it’s really diverse, all cultures, but very alarming, especially when you see lots of children and college kids coming in,” Toombs said.
She said the biggest age group they are hitting right now is people in their 30s and 40s, coming in with their families.
The biggest demographic they are serving might be the Hispanic population. Toombs said they are trying to keep cultural food available, such as menudo, Ma Se Ca corn flour which is used to make tortillas, dried chili peppers, beans and rice.
“That number, we notice is depleting out quickly, and toward the end of the week, there are a lot of families coming in needing that,” she said.
They also are working on Asian culture food boxes with recent requests for those.
One thing being added to EOCIL’s food systems plan this month is a warm meal served at the end of every month. It will be open to anyone with no requirement. This month’s meal takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and will be served up outside the facility’s location at 1021 S.W. Fifth Ave. This month, they will be serving up hotdogs that were provided by Hills Meat Company in Pendleton. Red Apple and Franz also have contributed to that meal.
Beekeeping
There is always work going in the background for food systems. Part of that includes a garden and beekeeping.
This was an idea that Kassandra’s brother, William came up with. Prior to this, she knew nothing of keeping bees. However, she and Paredes did a lot of research and finally found some Italian bees that are good for the garden and did their own training. They are the only ones qualified to handle the bees and they now have two colonies. Toombs said she found the bees in Georgia. The purpose of having the bees is not just to pollenate the food garden, but to offer honey to help people with allergies, and to help bees, in general.
She said the local bees have adjusted fine to the new colonies, seeming happy to go in and stay part of it.
The bees arrived in April and the garden planning began in May, so it’s still in early stages, but Toombs is happy to report “we figured it out and it worked out.”
‘Believe in it to this day’
Toombs began with EOCIL in 2020 thanks to a grant for COVID-19 related to emergency services. However has been familiar with it her whole life. Her parents, Kirt and Patty, have had it since she was born in 1999, and she said “their philosophy, their mission of the independent movement has been drilled in to my head since I was little, and I believe in it to this day.”
She started out working on the emergency services while she was attending school at Idaho State University and schools shut down during the pandemic. Toombs ended up finishing pre-law and political science at Boise State University and does plan to go to law school at Concord Purdue Global Law School. It is an online school based out of Los Angeles, where she aims to pursue her passion as a prosecutor, focusing on criminal law. She says she also plans to do disability law for EOCIL.
She said the hardest part of her job is seeing families go through food and water insecurity, especially when they bring their children in.
“It hits home. I want to make sure they are set. I don’t want any children or families to feel a need,” Toombs said.
While they are struggling with so many other aspects, she is able to help remove “at least some of those worries,” and possibly connect them up with other resources they need.
This could even include emergency services, such as supplies related to COVID-19 or Monkeybox, or health care, such as free mammograms, which they offered once before and had 17 women who accessed that service. The plan is to do this again with Saint Alphonsus in October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Kassandra feels this program is important, saying she had a cousin die of cancer at 20 and a grandmother who died of breast cancer.
“It’s probably my biggest mission with October — making sure that is still going to be open,” she said.
She said it was rewarding to be able to see families access that service in the past, especially those who may not be able to for a variety of reasons, including financial barriers or just not feeling comfortable going to the doctor.
Overall, EOCIL food systems is serving about 3,000 people in 13 counties throughout eastern Oregon. Pantries exist in Ontario and Pendleton and the aim is to establish them next in The Dalles and Burns, with La Grande being the last spot to get one based on its proximity to other pantries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.