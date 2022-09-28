Local Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute leader leader gets national appointment

ONTARIO — Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute Coordinator and President Elect for HEP/CAMP Greg Contreras has two leadership positions in Oregon. He is the OMLI coordinator and the president elect for HEP/CAMP, high school equivalency program/college assistance migrant program. Moreover, thought, Contreras was recently appointed as the president elect of the HEP/CAMP programs throughout the U.S. This happened during the various sessions of OMLI this year. He also added that there are 106 similar programs throughout the country.
In addition to coordinating OMLI at TVCC, Contreras coordinates a CAMP program at Portland Community College.
In between the different sessions of OMLI, Contreras attended the National OMLI Conference in Washington D.C. While attending the conference, he was nominated to be elected as the next HEP/CAMP president. He accepted the nomination, and had to conduct a speech as a result. Following the speeches, Contreras was voted in to be the next president.
As a result, he will shadow the current president throughout the remaining portion of his term before taking over the role in 2023, and will serve a two-year term.
“I’m really honored,” said Contreras. “It will rank as one of my biggest leadership roles I’ve had in my life, right next to leading my family as a first-generation college student when I first started at TVCC here years ago.”
After the conclusion of OMLI, students have the opportunity to continue to partake and assist in the program after attending college. An abundance of universities and colleges have a CAMP program, that is similar to OMLI with the focus geared towards college students. There is also the opportunity to become a mentor for future OMLI students.
