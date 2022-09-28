Local Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute leader leader gets national appointment

Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute Coordinator Greg Contreras over the summer was appointed as the president elect for HEP/CAMP, high school equivalency program/college assistance migrant program.

 Greg Contreras

ONTARIO — Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute Coordinator and President Elect for HEP/CAMP Greg Contreras has two leadership positions in Oregon. He is the OMLI coordinator and the president elect for HEP/CAMP, high school equivalency program/college assistance migrant program. Moreover, thought, Contreras was recently appointed as the president elect of the HEP/CAMP programs throughout the U.S. This happened during the various sessions of OMLI this year. He also added that there are 106 similar programs throughout the country.

In addition to coordinating OMLI at TVCC, Contreras coordinates a CAMP program at Portland Community College.



Tags

Load comments