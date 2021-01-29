ONTARIO
A local family nurse practitioner, who resides in Nyssa, but is listed as someone who practices in Ontario, had her license put on probation for a year for conduct that was derogatory to the standards of nursing and prescribing drugs, during a Jan. 13 meeting of the Oregon State Board of Nursing.
This is because, Debra J. Alexander, according to a brief about the disciplinary action, was “failing to properly assess and document client assessment when prescribing drugs, failing to take action to preserve client safety, and prescribing drugs in an unsafe manner according to acceptable and prevailing standards.”
According to the document, the board received information on or about Sept. 24, 2018, that Alexander “failed to identify client abuse/misuse of prescribed medication.”
The order alleges that during Alexander’s care of the client she noted incorrect pill counts and a urinalysis which was positive for Hydrocodone, which her client was not prescribed.
“Despite these findings, no additional monitoring, documentation of final warnings or change/weaning of prescribing was done,” reads the order.
Her client was later hospitalized for emergency care, after which there were no reported “withdrawal symptoms despite the large amounts of opioids they were prescribed” by Alexander.
She admitted to the allegation and is cooperating with the board in resolving the matter, according to a stipulated order for practice.
Her discipline was pursuant to violating several of Oregon’s revised statutes and administrative rules. During Alexander’s 12-month probation period (which she must complete within two years, according to the order), she must return to supervised nursing practice at the nurse practitioner level, practicing a minimum of 16 hours per week in a setting where she can “exercise the full extent of scope of duties in order to demonstrate” her competency. This can occasionally include limited overtime.
During her probation, Alexander must meet myriad requirements. Among these are no violations of the Nurse Practice Act or associated rules, notifying the board in writing prior to any change of address or employment setting or absence from Oregon, she must maintain an active RN license and NP certificate and she must inform current and prospective employers of the probationary status.
Her compliance will be monitored by the state nursing board and the Alexander’s supervising practitioner must submit written reports to the board at the end of the first, sixth and twelfth months, which will include an evaluation of her practice and documentation. If the board does not receive those on schedule, Alexander may be restricted from practicing, reads the release.
Alexander was first issued her registered nurse license in Oregon in August of 1983 and her nurse practitioner license by the Oregon State Board of Nursing in May of 1990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.