ONTARIO
Sunset Estates, a memory care facility in Ontario is doubling its capacity with a new 16-bed facility directly west of the current one on Sunset Drive.
Mike Hanigan and his wife are the co-owners of the facility, sharing the ownership with Dr. Eric Dahle and his brother, Jon.
“I’m a 50/50 partner,” said Hanigan, who said it was “an honor” to be in business with them.
Hanigan said Sunset Estates is a 16-bed memory care facility that started in 2014. He said it has worked out well, but that 16 beds “is our max,” and that when people are interested is seeking out services, the facility “very rarely” has available beds due to the demand being so great.
Hanigan said that they commissioned a market study to determine if there was a need for more beds “in our area.” He explained how the findings have to go through the state of Oregon and “get a certificate of needs” and “they put a stamp on it.”
Hanigan said that the market study showed “an incredible need and the state agreed.”
Dan Cummings, Ontario Community Development director said it’s been a long process, but that permits were finally pulled about a couple months ago.
“It’s been in the planning stages for almost two years,” he said, noting that the plans at the development center were dated May of 2019, which he says is likely when it was sent to the state for its review process.
Hanigan said how the new facility will be “right next to the old one” and will hold another 16 beds. Hanigan also explained that even though the two facilities will be next to one another, they are on “different plats of land,” but will be able to “share some leadership and some employees.”
Hanigan said that this new facility will add some new jobs to the community and that it will be “good for employees” and “good for the community” to have those facilities side by side. The two buildings will be a “sister facility” to one another, even sharing landscaping.
He went on to say that the new facility is “a huge investment” but the first facility has been shown to already have “quality care people,” and that is what has encouraged growth.
“We have such caring individuals and that has allowed us to grow,” said Hanigan.
He described further why Sunset Estates has made such an impact on the community when he said that some families who have a family member with memory-related diagnoses, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease “do their best to be caregivers in the home” but often become “overwhelmed” by the care, hence the “reason there’s a need for this kind of care.”
“They look to Sunset estates to provide what they can’t,” Hanigan noted.
He said how conditions dealing with memory are what he calls a disease of “take-away” as it takes away the functionality of the person afflicted with the illness and how that functionality cannot be regained. Hanigan had only praise for the staff of Sunset Estates as they ensure that patients are “treated like family.”
He said that right now framing is being done on the new facility, so they are unable to reserve space for new patients currently, but he expects the facility to be completed around the “end of August or September.”
Hanigan also said that when he goes to visit the site that the “neighbors all come out to tell me how excited they are.”
He said this new facility is “something to be proud of.”
Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
