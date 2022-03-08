Ontario Mayor Riley Hill and Treasure Valley Community College Board Chairman Dirk DeBoer looking at an engineering student's project during a tour of the school’s career and technical education program on March 2.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill and Treasure Valley Community College Board Chairman Dirk DeBoer looking at an engineering student's project during a tour of the school’s career and technical education program on March 2.
ONTARIO — Ontario High School students who are part of the school’s Career and Technical Education Welding Program were visited by Riley Hill and Dirk DeBoer on March 2.
The two personally donated some welding equipment in 2018, that is currently in use by the facility and where there to see how it was being put to use.
Hill and Deboer are also members of Malheur County Poverty to Prosperity, which provides opportunities such as CTE programs for youth. It is worth noting that Hill is also the mayor of Ontario and DeBoer serves on the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education.
Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu and OHS Principal Jodi Elizondo led Hill and DeBoer on a tour of the school’s CTE programs.
They visited OHS Welding Instructor TJ Toomey’s welding class. This is part of the high school’s pilot welding program, which provides select high school students the opportunity to take college-level welding courses, in partnership with Treasure Valley Community College, according to the Ontario School District’s website.
Before the donated equipment could be put to use, officials at OHS had to work with Idaho Power to update the facility’s electrical systems to be able to operate the equipment.
The college has been using the high school’s welding facilities for their classes for the past two years as TVCC is still in the process of building its welding facility.
Students who complete the two-year program will be able to graduate high school with a Career Pathways Certificate in welding and may have the opportunity to complete additional certifications while in the program.
While OHS will cover the cost of the program, students who wish to participate will be required to pay a nominal fee to cover the cost of gloves, goggles, and a welding jacket.
Other CTE programs offered at the high school include an engineering program, culinary arts, and a health program. A request for more information about those programs was not returned by press time.
