Local lawyer retires after 40-plus years

VALE — According to numerous studies, attorneys often have a hard time with the transition into retirement from a job that typically requires working more than 40 hours a week and often outside of traditional office hours. This is especially true for those who have been practicing for decades, regardless of their respective field.
As such, longtime Vale attorney Larry Sullivan may find it difficult to transition into full-blown retirement, which he aimed to do at the end of 2021, after 43 years in practice. Regardless, he is looking forward to it.
“I have to admit, I did a little dance after the last public meeting with Ontario and Vale [city councils],” he said in a phone interview on Dec. 21.
Those meetings were both held on Dec. 14; Sullivan was the city attorney for Vale since 1986 and for Ontario since 2007.
Other municipal clients he has served over the years included local irrigation districts and the cities of Huntington and Adrian and some consulting with other cities in specific areas.
However, Vale and Ontario were his primary municipal accounts, which he retained until his retirement.
“I have had an active family law practice for a long time until earlier this year, and said no more in mid-summer,” Sullivan explained, saying that it tended to be “unpredictable” as to when those types of cases would end.
Furthermore, he didn’t want to hand over a case like that to someone else while it was not wrapped up.
Having spent the last 40-plus years “attending lots and lots of meetings” for his role serving local government entities, he is looking to “take a break for a while.”
“Obviously, I stayed as long as I have, because I love the people in Malheur County, which has always been true,” Sullivan said. “They’re unpretentious, straight-talking, very friendly and I know an awful to of people in the county from having done the work I’ve done. I’ll look forward to seeing them again, but not in the office.”
While he and his wife love to travel, they plan to take it easy for a while and figure out where things are with COVID-19 variants.
“I don’t want to do anything that has to be canceled,” he said.
In the meantime, he’s got plenty to do nearby and plans to get in some cross-country skiing at Anthony Lakes this year.
“They let 70-year-olds cross-country ski for $70 a year,” Sullivan said he recently found out. “I’ll be taking advantage of that.”
An avid outdoorsman, Sullivan is known for staying physically active, and he never let his day job stop him from it.
“It’s amazing where you would see him over the lunch hour, he’s covered a lot of ground,” said Rep. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who worked with Sullivan over the years in his role as a city manager for Vale.
Findley said every day during the noon hour, you could see Sullivan in Vale walking, making a big lap of the town. He said Sullivan did this year-round, going up to the rodeo grounds and out to the high school and making his way back to the office on assorted side streets.
How he got here
Sullivan was born in Madison, Wisconsin, spending his teenage years in northern Virginia, where his father worked for the federal government. He completed his undergraduate at the University of Virginia, then moved from the east coast to attend college at the University of Oregon.
“I’m a Duck,” he said of his alma mater.
As to what attracted him to Oregon, Sullivan said it was the wide-open spaces.
Just after he passed the Oregon State Bar examination, Sullivan moved to Ontario in 1978 to become a Deputy District Attorney. After working in the Malheur County District Attorney’s Office for a couple of years, he started his own private practice.
What he enjoyed about working with government
Over the years, Sullivan found enjoyment from watching city council members work and make decisions.
“It’s an interesting process to watch a group of people make important decisions, and how they do it. That always interested me,” he said. “I enjoyed giving my legal advice and try keeping them out of trouble — which I didn’t always do, but I tried and it was a good experience.”
Sullivan said it was his father’s work for the government that also helped him enjoy that experience, adding that while it wasn’t so commonplace nowadays, he grew up with respect for the government.
Even though he only served those government entities on a part-time basis, he was fulfilling an important function for society, doing work that had an impact on many people, which he said he appreciated.
The biggest challenge in working with councils, he said was avoiding expressing his personal opinion and framing correct legal answers.
“Which can be sometimes be pretty hard, especially when I’m living in the city I’m representing,” he said.
‘I’ve been so lucky’
Highlights from his career also included the people that Sullivan worked with.
“I had the good fortune of working with really excellent lawyers over the years,” he said, including John Hutchins and former Malheur County DA Bill Schroeder. “Watching and learning from both of them was probably the thing that was most enriching for me in terms of personal experience. They were both excellent lawyers, and I learned a lot from them.”
Additionally, he said, he had been extremely fortunate to work with other lawyers since then, including Carol Skerjanic, Mike Mahoney and Chris Mosier-Chrysler.
“I’ve been so lucky to be able to work an entire legal career with people who are wonderful people to work with. Not all lawyers can say that. There are plenty of firms where there is a lot of unhappiness among layers because they don’t get along that well,” Sullivan said. “I am very fortunate not to have had that in 43 years of working with people.
Many accolades from those who worked with Sullivan
During his time working for the city of Vale, Findley got to know him well and had nothing but accolades for Sullivan.
“Larry is an incredible guy — you talk about community-minded,” Findley said.
He represented myriad government entities “fairly squarely and at a great personal sacrifice working three to four nights a week.”
In addition to sage advice, he said Sullivan had a great sense of humor and always worked hard to not interject his personal thoughts, keeping the public bodies within parameters of the intent of the law.
“He’s just a great guy. He’ll leave a heck of hole,” Findley said. “I’m sorry to see him go.”
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said he has enjoyed working with Sullivan over the past five-and-a-half years.
“He carried a big load,” Brown said. “He is extremely competent in municipal law, a great advisor, and very pleasant to work with. He’s one of the best municipal attorney’s I’ve worked with.”
Furthermore, the two are from the east coast.
“It was fun surprise to sit down next to Larry in our first council meeting and realize that we were both two Virginia boys,” Brown said.
Former Mayor Mike McLaughlin, who served on the Vale City Council for 12 years, during which time Sullivan was the attorney, said he would coin Sullivan as one of the founding fathers of the city of Vale, due to his role in serving the city.
“He will be hard to replace and missed by all of us,” said McLaughlin, adding that Sullivan was “one of my good friends in City Hall that I always leaned, on — not just for city advice. I’m sad to see him retire, but excited about what’s next for him.”
Some changes in law over the years, have been good
There have been many significant changes in law throughout his four-plus decades of practice, and one that stands out to him is “a very positive step.”
That is that over the years, it has started to be recognized more and more that courts need to be available to people who can’t afford lawyers.
“I know in Malheur County and across the state, they try to find ways to allow people to use the courts even if they have no money to hire a lawyer, or to be able to do it at a lower cost,” Sullivan said.
With the high poverty rate in Malheur County, he said it is good that this is an emphasis.
“There are not as many people now who are denied the ability to go to court because they can’t afford to. A lot of people can even get divorces without having to pay a lawyer. It’s been good that people who can’t afford it have been able to use courts to achieve decent ends.
