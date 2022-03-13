ONTARIO — Republican lawmakers from Malheur County will be providing updates to citizens on Congress and the Oregon Legislature this week.
The first event is on Monday at noon, when U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Vale, is planned to be the guest speaker at the Ontario Area of Chamber Commerce at noon. The cost for that event is $12, and credit cards will be accepted at the door.
Chamber President/CEO John Briedenbach will not be there on Monday, but those interested in attending can RSVP with the chamber office as soon as possible by phoning (541) 889-8012.
Oregon’s District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, is expected to attend the luncheon, but his update to citizens will come later in the week during a virtual town hall.
On Thursday, Findley will join District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and District 59 Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, for an update on the recently concluded 2022 Oregon legislative session. The session wrapped up March 4.
In an announcement on the town hall, Findley said “a lot happened that will have significant impacts on our future, particularly here in rural Oregon.
That town hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. local time, and topics will include what happened with bills on ag overtime, diesel, tax exemptions on pharmacies, sales tax and marijuana taxes and more.
So it costs money to see Congressman Bentz. Seems seedy. Cliff works for all the taxpayers, not just the Chamber of Congress.
