Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’

ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker.
Tuesday marks the beginning of the 2023 session. With it being an odd-numbered year, it is slated to last six months. In addition to passing legislation, lawmakers have 165 days from Tuesday to develop and pass the budget.
There will be nine weeks until the first deadline faced by bills. During that time, the majority of committees will meet at least twice per week and some, such as those for Revenue and Ways and Means will meet daily.
Lawmakers representing Malheur County include District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. Each are sponsors and chief sponsors of dozens of bills among the thousands that are aimed at improving the quality of life for Oregonians.
The Argus Observer had the opportunity to sit down with Findley and Owens on Friday to see what they expect in the coming session.
Committee meeting changes include having meeting time reduced from two hours to one and a-half; as well as virtual attendance options for the public. However, it’s noteworthy that to testify in public, a person will still have to sign up online at least 24 hours in advance. Findley and Owens say anyone who wants to comment virtually can contact their respective offices, where someone will help shepherd them through the process.
‘No backstop’
The two say that although the Democrat lawmakers have lost the supermajority, they are still in the majority.
“There is no backstop, no conservative governor, most of our job still will be playing defense and looking out for unintended consequences for eastern Oregon,” he said. “We cannot pass a piece of legislation without Democrats’ support.”
With so many bills proposed and more expected to continue being proposed, “there’s a lot of opportunity” for many to die, Findley noted. This includes many which are political in nature. Both say they have bills like these this session, which are filed because they align with what their constituents want.
Expected big topics this year include mental health, homelessness and housing, as well as guns.
“There’s going to be talk we’ll be opposed to,” Owens said regarding guns.
Billions for health care
Lawmakers are going to be faced with a revenue shortfall, Findley said, pointing at the recession and slowed economy. That, coupled with the kicker in this biennium, will “be a big hit to balance the budget” for the next biennium, Findley said. They also pointed to how Measure 111 would impact the budget by billions. Passed by voters in November, the ballot measure requires the state to ensure affordable health-care services by balancing against the requirement to fund schools and other essential services.
“Measure 111, nobody’s mentioned it, but in my mind, that’s billions for health care,” Owens said, and Findley agreed.
“There’s only so much money unless we start raising taxes,” the senator said. “We’ve bloated the state government over the last three years of COVID with one-time federal money.”
“So adding billions to health-care policy that’s voted by the people is going to come at the cost of similar larger budgetary items,” Owens said.
Bills to study recycling EV batteries, renewable waste energy stem from ‘un-obtainable’ goals
Both lawmakers took issue with administrative rules passed recently by the Oregon DEQ regarding electric vehicle rules for the state, which the majority party supports. Findley pointed out how there isn’t enough electrical infrastructure on the grid and Owens said it was an “egregious overreach.”
As they cannot undo the rules, Findley is trying to pass proposals that would require studies on such things as recycling EV batteries and other waste associated with renewable energy. He said House Bill 2021, which passed in 2021 and set clean energy goals, is “unobtainable.”
“Since those [goals] are unobtainable, what about those batteries?”
Talking with people
Findley and Owens will be hosting their first virtual town hall on Jan. 30 and plan to do those once a month. However, they also plan to work with chambers of commerce to bring back more regular updates through Legislative Hotlines hopefully by February. Prior to COVID, the latter were last conducted by then-Sen. Cliff Bentz and Findley, when he was still a Representative. As previously, those will be done early in the morning by video conference throughout the session and will be broadcast by the Chamber at a local place. The purpose of these meetings is to keep their constituents informed about what is happening in Salem.
Still working on taxes
Some of the bills that will be brought forth this session by Findley and Owens will mirror each other, as the two work together in the interim session, having a lot of conversations about what their constituents need and how best to attain that.
Among proposals that will be brought back to the table this year are exempting more businesses, such as pharmacies, from the corporate activity tax; getting relief for landlords who were negatively impacted by COVID renter protections; and giving municipalities the ability to raise the local option tax on recreational marijuana retail sales up from the current cap of 3% to 10% with a vote of the people. The latter of these was very close to making it through the 2022 short session.
Additionally, a bill related to the distribution of marijuana tax revenues from the state to cities and counties is back this session, carried by another lawmaker. The formula is currently based on population, however there has been a push for several years — even lobbied by the city of Ontario — to change the formula based on sales. The reason: although Ontario and other border communities sell more than other parts of the state, they receive a smaller slice of the pie to be used for public safety. Findley and Owens are hopeful that bill will finally pass this year, as the Oregon Liquor Control Commission has thrown its support behind the concept.
Seeking an exemption for rural school board members’ SEL form
One fix Owens is focusing on is an exemption on a rule that passed in 2022 which goes into place this year regarding school board members. It requires them to fill out an SEL form, which discloses their personal financial information. While those might make sense in larger urban schools with budgets are hundreds of millions of dollars, Findley and Owens say it doesn’t make sense for rural school boards with small budgets. Furthermore, they say it is hard enough to get people to run for school boards with many people serving on current rural school boards having been appointed because not enough people ran for election. Owens and Findley say the new income disclosure law will make filling seats even more difficult.
Pause on new rights as state’s future water needs get a closer look
Another priority during the coming session is a robust drought package with the state having to determine how to manage its water for future and current needs. While it will be contentious for some, Owens noted that until an analysis is done, there will be a pause on new water rights, both in-stream and consumptive.
“We have to have a complete look,” Findley said, noting there are thousands of new water right applications.
“The biggest threat is over-appropriation,” Owens said.
Pushing back on the idea of shifting the OR-ID border
Finally, when asked about one of the proposals by a Senate colleague on a bill to invite Idaho to discuss moving the border, the two said they don’t expect that bill to make much traction, but if it does they plan stand up against it.
“We understand the intent, and applaud people for highlighting their discontent,” Owens said. “But no matter how bad it is, I haven’t given up on Oregon.”
Otherwise, he said he wouldn’t still be involved with state politics.
Findley emphasized the ballot measures only ever agreed to discuss moving the border, not actually moving the border. Furthermore, he said, eastern Oregon is indebted to the state by millions of dollars for all kinds of infrastructure.
“The state isn’t likely to give that up, as it isn’t prudent fiscal management,” Findley said. “We need to figure out how to lower the temperatures and work together.”
