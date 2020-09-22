ONTARIO
Robert “Bob” Smith, a former Harney Country rancher and a lawmaker who served house District 60 and Senate District 30, followed by 12 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, before settling in Medford, died Monday at his home.
In a statement, current and outgoing U.S. Representative from the Second District Greg Walden, called Smith a one-of-a-kind rancher, legislature and advocate of the eastern Oregon way of life.
“He was also my friend and mentor whom I first met tagging along to the state Capitol with the my father, when Bob wasn’t Speaker of House and I was about 13 years old. He was a towering figure then and will remain so through the many chapters of Oregon and American history he helped author.”
Cliff Bentz, who like Smith served in the state House and Senate and is now running for that Second Congressional Seat, said Smith was a friend for many years. Smith had a Forest Service grazing permit on ground next to the Bentz’s.
“Not only did I lose a friend and mentor, Oregon lost an advocate for and a champion of Oregon’s ranchers, farmers, loggers, and just ordinary people,” Bentz, said in statement released Monday.
“Over the past thirty years the Congressman provided me invaluable advice on all manner of issues, and without hesitation endorsed my legislative races and now my congressional race. I will be forever in his debt.
“He served Oregon well as a member of the Oregon Legislature and of Congress, ultimately rising to Chair of the Congressional Agriculture Committee. He was a remarkable asset to his District, his State and his Country,” Bentz said.
Recalling that the late June Hartley, of Nyssa, was a long-time campaign manager for Smith, Tom Butler said Smith had joked at one meeting that Hartley had been his campaign manager since running for class president in high school.
After retiring from the House in 1993, Smith was encouraged to run against his successor, Wes Cooley, who was accused of lying about his military record in the 1994 Oregon Voters Pamphlet, Butler noted, and went back to be chairman of House Agriculture Committee. Smith retired the second time in 1997, to be succeeded by Walden.
