This graph details home sales trends from 2018 to Sept. 30, 2022, with Fruitland seeing consistently higher sales than neighboring cities. Real Estate Broker Jeff Williams told the Argus that as the housing market cools, an opportunity for first time buyers to get into the market is warming up.
Image courtesy of Four Rivers Association of Realtors
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Home sales in the Western Treasure Valley are seeing a cool-off of sorts following a peak in June. This is according to Real Estate Broker Jeff Williams of Coldwell Banker - Classic Properties in Payette.
Williams presented a canvass of local home sales trends at the Snake River Economic Development Alliance’s annual meeting on behalf of the Four Rivers Association of Realtors on Nov. 18. In his report, he noted that while sales are on the decline across the valley, they remain stronger in some areas than others.
“It is my opinion, that our local market [Malheur County in Oregon and Payette & Washington Counties in Idaho] peaked in June-July of 2022,” wrote Williams in an email on Tuesday. He based his opinion on the following statistics:
• Local homes on the market on the 1st of the month in November were 296, with an average sale price of $314,352 and 59 days on the market. In June, 264 were on the market, averaging $375,798 and just 19 days on the market. The average sale price in December 2021 was $341,424 and 25 days on the market.
The report indicates trends for each city, as of Sept. 30:
• Fruitland had 156 residential sales, an average sale price of $423,280 and homes were on the market for an average of 28 days in 2022. This is down from 236 sales, an average price of $462,340 and 19 days for sale.
• In New Plymouth, 57 homes sold averaging $426,700 and 25 days on the market in price in 2022. The year prior, 91 homes sold with an average of $462,340 in price and 22 days up for sale.
• Ontario homes for sale averaged $298,520 in 2022, with 121 selling after an average of 28 days. But the year before, 170 homes sold for an average of $275,130 and spent 29 days available.
• Payette’s home sales in 2021 totaled 203 and netted sellers $311,410 on average after 19 days. But while 160 homes took an average of 30 days to sell there in 2022, sellers saw a higher take: An average of $368,200.
• Weiser saw numbers similar to Payette’s: 179 holes sold there in 2021 and took 22 days on average to sell, netting sellers an average of $290,840. In 2022, only 116 homes sold and took an average of 28 days to sell, but brought in $335,010 on average.
When asked how he feels economic trends would affect migration from Boise to the Western Treasure Valley, Williams said he didn’t see that changing any time soon.
“People's living arrangements don't usually change because of the economy; for example, when you rent your first apartment or home or purchase your first home; the location is usually determined by where you find employment.”
Williams added that for senior citizens, where their children and grandchildren live also influences where they decide to move. On the topic of low-income housing, he said he expects people to continue to seek affordable housing in the valley based on its “lower cost of living and the more conservative values.”
One upside to a downturn in home sales, according to Williams, is a better chance for first-time buyers to take advantage and get a foothold in the market.
“During the escalating home pricing period, they didn't have a change in competing with all of the cash buyers that were moving to our piece of paradise.”
