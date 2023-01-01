2022 Trend Report for the Local 4 Rivers Real Estate Market.pdf

This graph details home sales trends from 2018 to Sept. 30, 2022, with Fruitland seeing consistently higher sales than neighboring cities. Real Estate Broker Jeff Williams told the Argus that as the housing market cools, an opportunity for first time buyers to get into the market is warming up.

 Image courtesy of Four Rivers Association of Realtors

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Home sales in the Western Treasure Valley are seeing a cool-off of sorts following a peak in June. This is according to Real Estate Broker Jeff Williams of Coldwell Banker - Classic Properties in Payette.

Williams presented a canvass of local home sales trends at the Snake River Economic Development Alliance’s annual meeting on behalf of the Four Rivers Association of Realtors on Nov. 18. In his report, he noted that while sales are on the decline across the valley, they remain stronger in some areas than others.



