PAYETTE — Valley Family Health Care made two announcements this past week about a new medical director and a new leader for its board and the entity is also gearing up to open its next location.
New arrival
The new medical director is Dr. Bryon Hemphill, of Caldwell. His first day will be May 15 and he will be part of an all-staff program May 19.
The plan is to have him see patients and have an office at the Payette medical clinic, according to Ken Hart, chief executive officer.
Hemphill is currently the Director of Health Services for Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa and is a staff physician for the Oregon Department of Corrections at the Snake River Correctional Institute in Ontario.
Hemphill was in private practice in Weiser from 2000 to 2015. He and his wife raised their family there.
“Dr. Hemphill brings a passion for the mission of Valley Family and will play a critical role in helping us recruit and retain medical providers throughout the organization,” says Hart. “I’d also like to thank Dr. Morris Smith for his help and mentorship for me as our interim Medical Director.”
New board leader
Additionally, a member of the Valley Family Board was promoted to chair. Carolyn Wesner is the new chairwoman of the nine-member volunteer board.
Wesner has served on the Valley Family Board since 2020 and previously served as the treasurer, according to information from Valley Family.
Wesner holds a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and had previously worked for Valley Family for 14 years, serving as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer.
She and her family members have been patients of the health-care provider for many years.
“We started with the Payette Dental clinic when my kids were little (sealants!) and have appreciated the excellent care received here with all the providers we have known,” she said. “I tell everyone who doesn’t have a medical or dental home to come to Valley Family.”
The rest of the board includes Vice Chairwoman Joni Delgado, Secretary Carlos Hernandez, Treasurer Rick LaHuis, and members Vicki Crank, Carolina Gomez, Kathy Oliver, Shawna Pierson and Dan Ramirez.
New location
While Valley Family is a local nonprofit headquartered in Payette, it’s footprint continues to grow.
It’s newest location will be at 898 Fortner St. in Ontario, which is slated to open on April 28. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m. that day with an open house stretching from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and attendees will get to see artwork painted by Ontario High School students on display inside the clinic.
For more information, visit valleyfamily.healthcare.
