WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Still need a COVID-19 boost? That’s the question being posed by Valley Family Health Care to 10 area communities. Between now and through the first week of June, community members can look forward to walk-up and no-appointment necessary mobile vaccine clinics hosted by the healthcare organization at various locations and cities.
For this effort, Valley Family Health Care is partnering with several community-focused organizations to make the mobile vaccine clinics possible at different locations and cities. At each site, attendees will be served by the VFHC staff inside the organization’s Mobile Access Care bus also known as “The MAC”. These mobile, pop-up vaccine clinics make it possible to assure access to care for all.
“We strive to keep families healthy and happy to ensure thriving and productive communities. Our staff wants to care for you,” reads the VFHC website. “Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are an important part of protecting yourself or your child from getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.”
Valley Family Health Care invites everyone to these no-appointment-necessary opportunities to get vaccinated, especially those at most risk including the elderly and moderately or severely immunocompromised. All attendees are asked to please bring their insurance card but no one will be turned away.
Dates and times for the “Still Need a Boost?” Tour follow:
March 9: Ontario High School main parking lot, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 1115 W. Idaho Ave.
March 16: Ontario Senior Citizen Center parking lot, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 698 N.W Eighth Ave.
March 23: Lee Stevenson Memorial Lions Park, TBD, 20 Washington St. E., Huntington
April 6: Nyssa Senior Citizen Center parking lot, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 316 Good Ave, Nyssa, OR 97913
April 13: Ontario High School main parking lot, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
April 20: Saint Patrick’s Church back parking lot, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 690 A St. W., Vale
April 29: TBD in Baker
May 4: Payette High School parking lot, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 1500 Sixth Ave. S.
May 11: Ontario Elks Lodge parking lot, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 20 S.W. Third St.
