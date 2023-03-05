WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Still need a COVID-19 boost? That’s the question being posed by Valley Family Health Care to 10 area communities. Between now and through the first week of June, community members can look forward to walk-up and no-appointment necessary mobile vaccine clinics hosted by the healthcare organization at various locations and cities.

For this effort, Valley Family Health Care is partnering with several community-focused organizations to make the mobile vaccine clinics possible at different locations and cities. At each site, attendees will be served by the VFHC staff inside the organization’s Mobile Access Care bus also known as “The MAC”. These mobile, pop-up vaccine clinics make it possible to assure access to care for all.



Tags

Load comments