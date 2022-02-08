ONTARIO — On Jan. 20, the Oregon Department of Education released graduation rates for the 2021-21 school year and, according to the district breakdowns, those in Malheur County fared better than the state average.
Oregon’s state average was 80.6%, a 2% decrease from last year, according to ODE.
The paper contacted all the local school districts in Malheur County to further discuss their individual graduation rates.
Four Rivers Community School and Nyssa School District did not respond before press.
Ontario schools 10% higher than statewide average
Ontario “graduated over 90% of their students last year,” according to a Jan. 20 email from Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator for the Ontario School District on Jan. 20.
Superintendent Nikki Albisu noted this is 10% higher than the statewide average.
However the data specific to those who graduated that was provided by the district was suppressed.
The Argus contacted the following school districts about their graduation rates: Adrian School District, Four Rivers Community School, Harper Charter School, Nyssa School District, and Vale School District.
Vale School District, “Achieved a graduation rate of 97.1% in the 2020-21 school year,” said Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride in an email to the paper on Jan. 26.
She said that “All student groups reported by the Oregon Department of Education achieved a graduation rate greater than 95%,” for the 2020-21 school year.
Harper Charter School Superintendent Ron Talbot told the Argus by email on Jan. 27, that 16 students graduated in the 2020-21 school year.
He said that 12 of those students were White and four were combined race.
Talbot said the overall graduation rate was 100% compared to the state of Oregon’s average of 80.6%.
Jordan Valley School District Superintendent Rusty Bengoa replied in an email on Jan. 27, that six students and that overall 100% graduated in the 2020-21 school year.
He also said that one out of the six who graduated “had some Hispanic ancestry,” compared to the state’s Hispanic/Latino graduation rate of 77% and that “the rest were Caucasian.”
Adrian School District Superintendent Raeshelle Meyer in a phone interview on Jan. 27, said, that 100% graduated which totaled 18 students.
Out of those 18 students 11 were female and seven were male.
Four students were in special education classes.
13 out of the 18 students were White, four were Hispanic/Latino, and there was one Asian student.
The district said that nine of the graduated students enrolled in a four-year university, one student enrolled in a community college, and one enrolled at a trade school.
The remaining seven students obtained jobs in the workforce.
According to the ODE, overall school districts spent $24 million allocated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the legislature to help more than 18,000 high schools student earn credits towards graduation.
The ODE also said that students who participated in Career and Technical Education courses “significantly exceeded the statewide average,” and graduated at a rate of 93.9%.
Oregon Department of Education Director said in a news release on Jan. 20, “We know districts continue to work hard to help those students still making progress towards graduation,” and that districts are “Using funds from the Student Success Act to improve access and opportunities for students who have been historically underserved in the education system. Through unprecedented engagement with their communities, every district has their own plan to address student achievement.”
