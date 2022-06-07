WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — How much more motorists will be spending on fuel this year will largely depend on where they live. However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that the average increase across the U.S. will equate to about $450 more than in 2021.
In the Western Treasure Valley, fuel prices have passed the $5 per gallon mark, with most stations seeing price-points increase by at least 20 cents in the past week. On the Oregon side of the Snake River, regular unleaded reached $5 over the past weekend and as of this morning, prices have finally crept past that mark on the Idaho side.
The national average as of this morning is $4.919, with prices surging in the western and eastern portions of the nation, according to AAA’s Gas Price information.
Regardless of geographical location, prices are not expected to ease up anytime soon. There are many factors for the hike, according to the Energy Information Administration. This includes the price of crude oil, the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rise in U.S. consumers’ demand, which is outpacing what refineries can produce.
According to the agency, gas prices on the recent Memorial Day weekend were “the highest inflation-adjusted (real) prices since 2012,” and the all time highest prices recorded weekly since 1990. As of Monday, crude oil was $118.50 per barrel, up $48 from the year prior, and the average retail price of gas was said to be up by $1.84.
Oregon’s average of $5.46 is among the highest in the U.S., while Idaho’s $4.97 average is in the second-highest group of states.
Oregon’s average for regular unleaded is typically higher than the national average. It was $4.79 a month ago (compared to $4.30 nationally) and $3.44 a year ago (compared to $3.05 nationally). In Idaho, regular unleaded costs are typically closer to the national average. Prices were $4.47 a month ago and $3.27 a year ago in Idaho.
The national average for diesel fuel is currently sitting at $5.70, up $2.42 per gallon from a year ago.
Looking to save money on fuel?
According to AAA, drivers haven’t changed their daily driving habits or lifestyles due to high prices, but they might at some point.
A quick way to find gas prices in your local market is through gasbuddy.com, a website and app that provides real-time gas price information for more than 150,000 stations.
There also are other ways a motorist can save money on fuel, according to AAA.
Tips for the daily drive:
• Drive the speed limit, as fuel economy significantly drops off as speeds increase above 50 mph;
• Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration;
• Avoid extended idling time to either warm or cool the interior of the vehicle;
• At stops longer than 60 seconds, shut off the engine;
• Adjust speed to “time” traffic lights with reduced braking and accelerating;
• When stopping, take your foot off the gas early and coast down to a slower speed before braking;
• Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle;
• Use cruise control (unless the road is slippery);
Tips to avoid wasting gas:
• Minimize use of air conditioning;
• Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and avoid peak traffic times, if possible;
• Those with multiple vehicles could opt for using the most fuel-efficient one.
Other tips include parking in shade in hot weather (to reduce the need for A/C); removing bulky or heavy items that aren’t needed; minimizing use of roof racks, or empty racks; and, unless your manufacturer requires it, skipping the added cost of premium fuel, as AAA research has found “it provides no added benefit.”
