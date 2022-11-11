PAYETTE — The Western Treasure Valley Food Systems Partnership is hosting a local food summit. It will bring together industry and community leaders from throughout southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. The event will be on Nov. 15 and will be the second in a series of strategy sessions for the purpose of determining how to “strengthen our local food system” and assist in eliminating hunger in the region, according to a news release from Oregon Food Bank.
The Food Systems Partnership is an entity made up of private and public partners which are working together to establish “the community food system in the Western Treasure Valley region.” The partnership is made possible through a two-year USDA Regional Food Systems Planning Grant in addition to “matching funds from multiple local organizations.”
This partnership’s long term goals include a “community food hub” and a “shared-use kitchen.”
The summit is being held at the Payette Community & Senior Center starting at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and child care provided.
This event comes on the heels of the Food Education Agriculture Solutions Together (FEAST) meeting that happened in Ontario this past September. For that, members of the public shared feedback and insight as it relates to food and food systems in the area.
The summit is for the generation of ideas which “will help to shape immediate plans for a Community Food Center,” as a means of providing support to “local producers and low-income families.” This series of events will also contribute to “longer-term efforts to build a more just and resilient regional food system.”
Members of the community who have experience with or are “engaged in any aspect of our food system” are prompted to take part in this event.
