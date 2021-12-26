Local food systems project is underway

ONTARIO — When it comes to food, what will it take to increase our regional capacity for related activities, including processing, distribution and storage, market development, nutrition education and food access solutions? That will be the focus for the next two years of a new local project that is just getting underway.
A core group of people leading up the Western Treasure Valley Food Systems Partnership has already held its first organizational meeting, and will soon be gathering regularly to determine its first steps.
The majority of funding for the project comes from the Regional Food System Partnership grant program, which recently allocated $14.8 million in funds to more than 30 projects in 24 states. Those grant funds are used “to support partnerships that connect public and private resources to plan and develop local or regional food systems” by focusing on the strengths and resilience of regional economies through collaborative efforts, according to the USDA.
The Argus Observer learned in late November about the project through a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture announcing grant funding being allocated to more than 200 food systems projects in the nation, including the one in our backyard.
Funding came from grant fund pools administered by the Agricultural Marketing Service as part of the Local Agriculture Marketing Program, established in the Farm Bill of 2018. The service supports domestic food and agricultural product market opportunities, while increasing consumer access to fresh, healthy foods through research, technical service and federal grants, according to the news release.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, in the news release, stated that the Regional Food System Partnership grants “will help build a fairer, more transparent food system rooted in local and regional production where businesses can compete fairly because a greater share of the profit will go to those growing, harvesting and preparing our food.”
What does it mean for Western Treasure Valley?
In seeking to learn more about the project, Patrick Kelly, lead grants management specialist for the Initiatives and Partnerships Program with the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, pointed the newspaper to Tim Heinze with Valley Family Health Care for more information. In turn, Heinze had Valley Family’s Planning and Development Director Jesse Sandoval provide extensive information regarding the project.
According to Sandoval, the Western Treasure Valley Food Systems Partnership will have $328,990 overall to work with. In addition to the $203,590 USDA grant, Northwest Housing Alternatives, the Nutrition Oregon Campaign, Oregon State University Extension and the Oregon Food Bank together “will provide matching funds and technical resources of $125,400.”
Sandoval explained that the local proposal is a 2-year planning and design project that “builds on a recent history of collaboration, as well as regional food system assessments.” He said there will be opportunity for community input, “a vital aspect of the project,” which will be for Malheur County and the Western Treasure Valley region.
The aim is to “develop a food hub and shared use kitchen feasibility study and business plan to increase regional capacity for a host of areas. This will include processing, food distribution and storage, small- to mid-scale value chain market development, coordination and delivery of nutrition education and food access solutions.
Sandoval said in addition to work being done in the background, there will be workshops and planning activities throughout the project’s lifespan. This will include “cross-sectoral and peer-led planning sessions and workshops” with an aim of developing an “inclusive approach” which affords the greater community the opportunity to identify and prioritize strategies or collective impact actions.
Valley Family will lead the way, but many players involved
Valley Family Health Care is the lead applicant and backbone for the organization for the local leadership team of Nutrition Oregon Campaign as well as this project, according to information from Sandoval. In addition to fiscal and partnership management, data and participant tracking and grant reporting, Valley Family will be working with 12 other key players and a handful of key collaborators and partners.
In addition, Lindsay Grosvenor, a registered dietician at Valley Family will lead the project team as well as manage the collaborative coordinator.
Other key players include Community in Action, Euavalcree, Four Rivers Healthy Community, Four Rivers Welcome Center and the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services, Northwest Housing Alternatives, Nutrition Oregon Campaign, Oregon Department of Human Services, Oregon Food Bank, Oregon State University Extension, Ontario Saturday Market and University of Idaho Extension.
Information provided about the key players spelled out how some will be assisting in the project.
Larau De La Fuentes and Roberto Gamboa, with Euvalcree, will offer training or workshops to the partners, guide the community engagement plans and lead community events management.
Sandy Shelton, executive director for Malheur Council on Aging, which provides a host of services for the region’s senior population with programs like Meals on Wheels, will participate in project leadership.
In addition to funding, Northwest Housing Alternatives will coordinate the community kitchen feasibility study, business planning and development. Clayton Crowhurst will be the representative of state-wide projects addressing “the intersection between housing and nutrition.”
Grosvenor is the project coordinator and manager for the Malheur Nutrition Oregon Campaign, part of a statewide initiative for nutrition and wellness. Monica Cuneo, NOC director, will bring food network facilitation and process skills to the project team, will support setting up metrics and will connect the partnership’s work with other efforts of the campaign.
DHS will provide SNAP program integration and development with staff facilitating community outreach and support development of a food action plan.
Jen Turner, associate director of partnerships and programs with the Oregon Food Bank will support fundraising and provide connections to statewide food policy work; the Ontario branch services manager will provide local capacity and connections, with consultation provided by the community food systems manager.
Barbara Brody with OSU Extension will advise on research methods and provide connections to producers and statewide farm-to-school and food systems resources.
University of Idaho Extension’s Karie Boone will advise how the assessment could turn into an action plan, among other details.
Ontario Saturday Market is taking advantage of an economic outlet and interested in use of kitchen facilities for “value added products or teaching possibilities in the kitchen or garden.” As such, Terri Anne Finnerty, organizer, will connect the partnership to producers, food vendors and community outreach.
Valley Family aims to invite others to participate, including small business owners, economic development entities, farmers market vendors and community members, as well as other organizations that may play advisory roles in specific areas. Those who have been currently identified include Annah Tubbs, small business owner and farmers market vendor; Mallards Market, a grocery retail collaborator; Next Chapter Food Pantry; TVCC Small Business Development Center; Malheur County Health Department/WIC; and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.
Sandoval stated that staff at Valley Family have received the initial training for handling the financial management of the award, adding that subawards will be issued shortly to begin planned activities.
