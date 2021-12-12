ONTARIO — Officials with the Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden in Ontario are asking for the public's help to replace 1,400 square feet of concrete in its client access/delivery area that has become a safety hazard.
The pantry and garden are at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 802 S.W. Fifth St., and the property they use is an unused thrift store, which they have been operating the pantry out of for 16 years.
In an email to the Argus, Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden Treasurer Marilyn Rowe said that that the concrete is in extreme need of replacement so that they can accept deliveries from the Oregon Food Bank.
A letter sent out to other local churches asking for help in the project, stated that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the area was used by clients to access the pantry and return with full shopping carts to their vehicles.
However, after the pandemic started, the pantry had to take precautions and move food delivery to the curb and have loaded food carts delivered to the sidewalk, which is part of the concrete area that needs to be replaced.
The letter goes on to state that a majority of the pantry and garden volunteers are mostly retired and in excess of 70 years old, adding that the cement is “a significant tripping hazard for clients and volunteers.”
So far, the pantry has raised 45% of the $25,000 that is needed to remove the old concrete and pour new a new slab with a sidewalk and an ADA approved cutout.
For more information on how to donate, people can contact Nora Bean at (208) 739-2725.
Donations can also be mailed in the name of Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden to Ontario Community Church, 240 S.E. Third St., in Ontario.
