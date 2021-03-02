ONTARIO
The city of Ontario is still accepting applications from restaurants and bars in the city to have utility fees waived due to financial strains from closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those establishments have had the opportunity to as of early January when the Ontario City Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing them to apply.
This move was made specifically for local restaurants and bars that had to reduce their services as a result of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order which disallowed indoor patrons at those establishments.
In addition to takeout and delivery, some eateries have tried outdoor dining options, as a way of drumming up more business.
The city tested out this type of program earlier in June of 2020, in response to local businesses’ revenues being reduced by 50% due to the pandemic.
The newspaper reached out to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown to find out how this program is being received.
Brown said a couple businesses said it was “really helpful.”
He also noted that be felt a lot of businesses which are eligible haven’t submitted an application to the city because they “didn’t hear about it,” but he said that the city is “still accepting applications” and that this program will last for about three months.
Brown said that city staff encourage more restaurants and bars to apply for the waiver.
“I think we all have the same goal,” stated Brown, adding that the hope was to get everyone back where they need to be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.