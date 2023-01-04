MALHEUR COUNTY — This month, Malheur County High School students will have the opportunity to participate in the 2023 Conservation Speech Contest sponsored by Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District. This year's theme is ‘Any natural resource issue in Malheur County.’
The contest will take place on Jan. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m., in Ontario's Masonic Lodge, 140 S.W. Second St.
Contestants must be registered for the event by Jan. 20. Sign up by phoning (541) 823-5130 or emailing frontdesk@malcoswcd.org.
The contest is open to high school students in 9th through 12th grade.
Cash prizes will be awarded, with first place getting $100, second getting $50, and third place getting $25.
There will be a 5- to 7-minute time limit for the speech, while the contestants are being judged in five categories. This includes:
• Organization and content of material;
• Adapting material to audience;
• Poise, appearance and self-control — must stand behind podium;
• Gestures, posture and eye contact; and
• Vocal expressions.
The winners will receive their prizes following the conclusion of the competition.
A dinner is to be included, according to the event poster submitted to the Argus Observer by Robin Self, Malheur County SWCD administrative assistant, on Jan 3.
