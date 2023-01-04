MALHEUR COUNTY — This month, Malheur County High School students will have the opportunity to participate in the 2023 Conservation Speech Contest sponsored by Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District. This year's theme is ‘Any natural resource issue in Malheur County.’

The contest will take place on Jan. 24, starting at 6:30 p.m., in Ontario's Masonic Lodge, 140 S.W. Second St.



