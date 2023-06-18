ONTARIO — Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living will dedicate its Carolyn Haney Community Garden project on June 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to the public, and food and refreshments will be served at no cost.
“Carolyn Haney is a founding board member and president of EOCIL since 1997. She is a disability peer and fierce advocate of food and water security for people with disabilities throughout eastern Oregon,” said W. Kirt Toombs, CEO of EOCIL. “Dedicating EOCIL’s community gardens to the person who advocates daily for food and water security, removal of stigma around food insecurities, and advocating for the removal of system barriers that prevent individuals from accessing food, was an easy decision for EOCIL’s Board of Directors.”
EOCIL’s approach to food and water insecurity and the World Health Organization’s goal to “end hunger and ensure access by all people, in particular the poor and people in vulnerable situations, including infants, to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round by 2030,” is to implement local community-based solutions and shared responsibilities. By leveraging community gardens, grants from the Oregon Health Authority, foundation/corporate grants, individual donations, and partnerships with local farmers, stores, and other business partners, EOCIL assist hundreds of individuals daily with achieving food security at the Center’s food pantries/cooperatives.
EOCIL’s Carolyn Haney Community Garden project will supply fresh produce to EOCIL’s food co-opts located in Ontario, Burns, La Grande, Pendleton, and The Dalles. In addition, garden space is available for community members that do not have garden space option where they reside, to cultivate produce for their own consumption and to donate a small percentage of their produce back to the co-opts.
EOCIL’s food cooperative, located at 463 South Park Boulevard in Ontario, is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there are no eligibility requirements. For more information about EOCIL, visit www.eocil.org.
About Food Insecurities
The 2023 EOCIL Community Wide Needs Survey found that 16.57% of participants struggle with hunger on a monthly basis, and over 20% of those same respondents rely on food pantries, free lunches, and government sponsored food programs. These numbers indicate that roughly 20% of our survey group already experience food scarcity, and the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program reduced average SNAP benefits from $450 to nearly $270 a month for about 410,000 households in March, which will undoubtedly increase food scarcity. Thus, most households are battling hunger on both an economic and accessibility level, creating food deserts on one end and food swamps on the other end.
About EOCIL
Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living is a global cross-disability resource and advocacy center that promotes independent living and equal access for all persons with disabilities. EOCIL has two primary functions to operate the Institute for Disability Studies and Policy. Through the institute’s core research and policy officers, they provide original and scholarly actionable research for disability systems change to enhance independent living, equitable access to services and resources, and universal human rights to provide peer-based support services to people with disabilities living in eastern Oregon. Based in Ontario, Oregon, with additional offices in Burns, La Grande, Pendleton and The Dalles, EOCIL serves consumers in 13 central and eastern Oregon counties such as Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, and Wheeler. EOCIL has been the leading provider of disability services for people with disabilities in Eastern Oregon since 2000: www.eocil.org
About Carolyn Haney
Carolyn is a Nyssa, Oregon native. She graduated from Nyssa High School and met and married her husband, Dale, in Nyssa. In 1975, Carolyn and Dale moved to her family farm homestead. In 2014, she downsized and moved to Ontario, Oregon. Under her leadership, EOCIL expanded to 13 eastern Oregon counties, increased access to housing, food, and became a leading international disability resource and
advocacy center. Carolyn spent endless hours meeting with legislators, community partners, and people with disabilities advocating for disability resources in eastern Oregon.
Carolyn was the driving force behind Ontario Superstars, a local bowling league for people with disabilities promoting recreation, social interactions, and community inclusion. Carolyn’s passion was to ensure people with disabilities had Christmas gifts, food, and other support they needed to live independently.
