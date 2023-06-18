ONTARIO — Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living will dedicate its Carolyn Haney Community Garden project on June 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to the public, and food and refreshments will be served at no cost.

“Carolyn Haney is a founding board member and president of EOCIL since 1997. She is a disability peer and fierce advocate of food and water security for people with disabilities throughout eastern Oregon,” said W. Kirt Toombs, CEO of EOCIL. “Dedicating EOCIL’s community gardens to the person who advocates daily for food and water security, removal of stigma around food insecurities, and advocating for the removal of system barriers that prevent individuals from accessing food, was an easy decision for EOCIL’s Board of Directors.”



Tags

Load comments