ONTARIO — The Calvary Chapel of Ontario is providing a little Christmas cheer to families of incarcerated parents at Snake River Correctional Institution, in Ontario.
According to Calvary Chapel Ontario’s Sue LeBoutillier in an email to the Argus on Dec. 21, she said, the church is part of the Angel Tree ministry program that is part of the Prison Fellowship Ministry founded by Charles Colson in 1979.
That organization started the Angel Tree ministry in 1982 which helps local churches connect with local inmate families and allows church members to help purchase and deliver gifts in the name of the parent.
LeBoutillier said that when SRCI opened in the Treasure Valley in the summer of 1991, the community became more aware of the challenges of inmates and their families.
The church also began a regular gospel outreach program to the prison community in that same year, which continues to this day.
The church in the early 90s joined Angel Tree; LeBoutillier said the “Point of the ministry is to extend the love of Christ to those who are incarcerated and their families,” and that “A mom or dad in prison misses all of the Christmas experiences and their children miss their parents and presents from their parents.”
After the gifts are purchased they are delivered to the home where the children are living along with freshly-baked Christmas cookies, a Bible and a warm smile and a gospel message.
LeBoutillier says that each child receives one article of needed clothing and one toy or game.
She said the gift ideas and sizes come to church from the parent themselves or the caregiver of the children.
This year the church delivered gifts to 73 children in 28 homes in Malheur County.
LeBoutillier said that “The Angel Tree program sometimes forms a welcome bridge for those households to find a supportive church fellowship,” and that the program “Allows many of our people to serve in a way they feel equipped: purchasing, baking, delivering, making contacts, etc.”
As the Angel Tree program has concluded for this year, people who have a desire to help can call the church office at (541) 880-2260.
