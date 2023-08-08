Free clay shooting event for youth on Aug. 12

Ninth-grader Karter Cunha, of Vale, takes his turn trying to shoot a clay target flying through the air with a shotgun during a free clay shoot offered for youth in 2022. This year's 8th annual free youth shoot will be Saturday at the Snake River Sportsmen Complex in Ontario. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with the event starting at about 10 a.m.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Area youth can see what clay shooting is all about during an event hosted by the Malheur County Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association on Saturday.

Registration for the 8th annual youth shoot will start at 9:30 a.m. at Snake River Sportsmen Complex.



