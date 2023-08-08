Ninth-grader Karter Cunha, of Vale, takes his turn trying to shoot a clay target flying through the air with a shotgun during a free clay shoot offered for youth in 2022. This year's 8th annual free youth shoot will be Saturday at the Snake River Sportsmen Complex in Ontario. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with the event starting at about 10 a.m.
ONTARIO — Area youth can see what clay shooting is all about during an event hosted by the Malheur County Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association on Saturday.
Registration for the 8th annual youth shoot will start at 9:30 a.m. at Snake River Sportsmen Complex.
The event itself will kick off at about 10 a.m.
All youth in the area are invited to participate in this free shoot. Everything is provided.
For those who don’t have their own shotgun, one will be provided to use during the event. Ammunition, .12- and .20-gauge, is furnished.
Those who are shooting a different caliber, will need to bring you own ammo.
All participants and their guardians will enjoy a free barbecue hamburger meal.
The day will be capped off with each shooter receiving a prize, including a souvenir T-shirt. Grand prize is a .20-gauge shotgun!
The winning ticket for the 6.5 CM Howa SuperLite Kryptek rifle valued at $1,300 the chapter is raffling will also be drawn this day. The raffle helps fund the free youth shoot.
There are only 350 raffle tickets which cost 3 for $20 or 7 for $100. To purchase a ticket, contact one of the following members of the Malheur County Chapter OHA: Alvin Hall (208) 707-0270; Bruce Hunter, (208) 573-5556; or Lynn Haueter at (541) 823-2421.
Locals are urged to take advantage of this great opportunity.
There will be instruction for novice shooters.
The shooting complex is at 3443 Southwest Fourth Ave.
