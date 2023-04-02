ONTARIO — An annual fundraiser banquet that has been on hold since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is back.
The Snake River Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet is this month, according to chapter Chairman Craig DeBoer.
Dinner will be prime rib and shrimp catered by Matsy’s. It will begin at 5 p.m. April 15 at Four Rivers Cultural Center, with reservations due by April 10.
Proceed’s go toward the foundation’s mission of ensuring the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat and American hunting heritage.
The cost of dinner varies, depending on whether people want to include membership and at what tier. However, attendees do not have to be members to join.
“You don’t even have to be a hunter to go into the banquet, don’t have to use public land,” he said.
Those who do become members can learn about a variety of projects conducted by volunteers nationwide. In Oregon, projects include such things as “putting up guzzlers for different habitat and winding up barbed-wire fencing,” Deboer said.
He noted that the money raised in Oregon stays in Oregon for projects done here. This includes “help keeping the public lands public, because a lot of people are trying to close them off.” Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will “fight them to keep public lands.”
The event raises money through dinner, as well as though live and silent auctions, a dessert auction, and a general raffle. Organizers are trying to put together a table of items geared toward ladies. Also in the plans is a no-cost kids raffle for a John Deer bicycle.
For adults, they will be giving away 19 firearms.
The event is family friendly, DeBoer said, with a “little bit of something for everyone young and old.”
He further noted it was important to include children at events such as these.
“The future is in our kids,” DeBoer said. “If we don’t teach kids now to preserve it, it wont be here for them.”
