Local branch of international service club lauded for membership

Utah-Idaho Kiwanis District Governor Guy Blair, left, presents a Kiwanis Leadership Award to Blu Fortner, immediate past president of Ontario Kiwanis Club. The reason: having the highest net gain membership out of its division and two-state district in the 21-22 Kiwanis year.
ONTARIO — While service clubs frequently cite fewer young members and dwindling membership overall as cause for concern of their future, one in Ontario is experiencing the opposite and is actively looking toward local youth to increase its service-based footprint.
At their most recent weekly meeting on Nov. 16, Ontario Kiwanians celebrated how their club was being recognized for having the highest net gain in membership at the end of the 2021-22 Kiwanis year. This was out of all of the clubs in the Utah-Idaho district.
At the meeting, Utah-Idaho Kiwanis District Governor Guy Blair presented a Leadership Award to Immediate Past President Blu Fortner.
According to a Facebook post, under Fortner’s leadership, the Ontario club added eight net members in 2021-22.
“Membership growth is my #1 priority as District Governor this year,” Blair said at the meeting.
As such, he recognized one club in each of the divisions that had the highest net gain in membership this past year. In addition to being top for the district, Ontario came out on top for Division 9.
“Not only did the Ontario Kiwanis Club have the highest net gain in membership with +8, but Ontario also had the highest gain of all the clubs in the Utah-Idaho District! You are all to be congratulated because I know it was a team effort in bringing in new members,” Blair said.
Furthermore, talks are in the beginning stages with staff at Ontario High School and Kiwanians about starting a Key Club at the school, according to Assistant Principal Melissa Judson. She was the guest speaker at the club’s meeting this past week.
A Key Club would serve to potentially draw more members to the club, as Key Club International is a student-led organization for high-schoolers, with a goal of encouraging leadership through serving others. The student-led clubs work in partnership with their local Kiwanis organization.
Kiwanis International is an international service club founded in 1915 in Detroit, Michigan. It has more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis in 80 different countries. The clubs are dedicated to improving the lives of children, with each club focusing on its community’s needs. “Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance,” reads information on the About page on its website.
The Ontario Kiwanis Club has been serving the community since 1927. It meets every Wednesday at noon in the Weese Building at Treasure Valley Community College. For more information, contact Blair at (530) 933-0858 or gwblair52@comcast.net, or visit Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon on Facebook.
