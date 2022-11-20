Local branch of international service club lauded for membership

Utah-Idaho Kiwanis District Governor Guy Blair, left, presents a Kiwanis Leadership Award to Blu Fortner, immediate past president of Ontario Kiwanis Club. The reason: having the highest net gain membership out of its division and two-state district in the 21-22 Kiwanis year.

 Submitted photo

ONTARIO — While service clubs frequently cite fewer young members and dwindling membership overall as cause for concern of their future, one in Ontario is experiencing the opposite and is actively looking toward local youth to increase its service-based footprint.

At their most recent weekly meeting on Nov. 16, Ontario Kiwanians celebrated how their club was being recognized for having the highest net gain in membership at the end of the 2021-22 Kiwanis year. This was out of all of the clubs in the Utah-Idaho district.



Tags

Load comments