ONTARIO — “We’re excited,” said Charlotte Dube, “retired creative person” and member of the local artist co-op The House that Art Built before showing off the newly reopened shop on Friday.
She said it is good to be able to open the doors again after having them closed for so long — the shop closed mid-March due to closure orders related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Dube said that during the down time, she and others accomplished “a little remodeling,” which included some painted walls.
She said despite staying busy with improvement projects for the shop and working on her own artwork, the shutdown impacted her pottery projects. One of the artists, whose work is featured for sale at the shop, showed her a new technique for pottery. Once she learned how to do this new technique, she was wanting to test it out at her next pottery class, but the class was canceled due to the pandemic.
Fellow artist and member of the co-op Jerome Goettsch, was behind the main counter greeting customers on Friday afternoon. He showed off one of his own original paintings that was on the wall behind him.
Dube said under normal circumstances, art classes would be offered in one of the upstairs rooms, but those classes had to be postponed due to the pandemic. She is hopeful that those classes can resume, she was just not certain when.
“I do a fused-glass class, don’t know when we’ll get back to it,” Dube said.
She said The House That Art Built is a place for people to enjoy themselves. She said that people will come in and see all of the colors and shapes and find that it’s just a nice place to walk around in. As she said this, she drew attention to a shelf full of hand-made sculptures crafted out of dried gourds and decorated as owls.
“It’s nice for our community, I think,” said Dube, “I think it’s a feel-good place.”
Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4814 or by emailing griffinh@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
