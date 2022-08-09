Local armored crew mobilizes for Kuwait

ONTARIO — Cody Harvey, who is based out of the U.S. National Guard Armory in Ontario, just wrapped up basic training in April. His mother, Autumn Harvey, said it was a surprise to find out “only 72 hours later that he would be deployed to Kuwait this year.”
“He’s never even been to drill,” she said on Monday afternoon.
She had made the trip from La Grande to see her son off, as he joins 15 others from the Ontario armory who are being deployed to Kuwait.
All of them are armored crew members and about half of them are brand new soldiers who just graduated basic training in the last four to five months, according to 1st Lt. Matthew Booher. He is one of those being deployed and the acting public affairs officer for the Oregon portion of the deployment.
For their journey overseas, the 16 members from the 3rd Battalion of the 116th Cavalry Regiment will join up with members of the 2nd Battalion of that regiment out of Idaho. Booher says they got integrated with that batallion and have been training with them for the past several months.
The troops won’t be going overseas right away. Their first stop will be at Fort Bliss, Texas, for at least two months of training on tanks before heading overseas, according to Booher.
According to Booher, the 16 that are going over from the Oregon base include 14 men and two women. All of them are armored crew members.
He said they found out in February that they would be deployed, and it has all “been kind of a blur since then.”
In addition to a list of 16 that were to be deployed, there was a list of alternates “just in case.” Booher said they did have to “swap a few out,” including some as recently as last week.
The deployment will be for one year and while others have been deployed before, it will be the first time for others who are brand new soldiers.
“They are excited to graduate basic and jump right into it,” Booher said. “Everyone is looking forward to it.”
A show of love
Friends and family of soldiers showed up to say goodbye on Monday afternoon, spending the last few moments they could with their loved ones they won’t see in person for the next year. Some were inside in the dining area decorating poster boards with special messages, which they would eventually hold up as the group departed.
Among them were Angie and Geraldo Lopez, of Ontario. Their son, David Rangel, has been in the military for six years; however, this is his first deployment. Angie said their other son, Staff Sgt. Anthony Rangel, has been in the military since he graduated high school, though was initially in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the National Guard. He is also stationed in Kuwait. The Rangel brothers both graduated from Ontario High School.
Callie Hawley and her daughters, Leila and Ellie, were also busy making signs for the patriarch in their family: Staff Sgt. James Hawley, of Boise, who is also based out of the Ontario armory. He has been in the military for 20 years and this will be his second deployment overseas.
Hawley said that it would be his first deployment for Leila, commenting that with homeschooling it would make it easier to connect with him whenever possible.
“It’s helpful — especially with his days ten hours ahead,” she said.
When they do connect it will likely be late at night here and about mid-day in Kuwait. But with a flexible home-schooling schedule, she said, there’s no need to worry about being too tired for class, as they can adjust the children’s school schedules accordingly.
Another thing Callie Hawley mentioned was that during his last deployment there weren’t as many technological communication tools as there are now.
“They can play Nintendo now together [online],” she said of Hawley and his children. “For his first deployment, we didn’t even have Facetime.”
When speaking about her son being a new soldier, Autumn Harvey was asked whether she was worried. Her reply was, “always.” However, she said one thing that is helpful is to have continued support from and communication with friends and family — especially his sisters.
Support from others is important for soldiers, as well. When it comes to that, Booher said there are some pretty easy ways to do so, including to let the troops know they are being thought of. This can include saying “Hi” when you see them, or to keep talking to and offering support to those that you know. He also said that if anyone wants to send items or care packages, that can be arranged by getting in touch of your local armory.
A show of support
The soldiers left the armory at about 3 p.m., headed out on a white bus heading to Boise with their gear already loaded inside. The bus was flanked in the front and back by an assortment of vehicles from local first-responder agencies, which provided an escort. Some escorted them to the Yturri Beltline and on to Interstate 84, or all the way to Boise.
As they headed out, they passed underneath an oversized U.S. flag suspended from Vale Fire Department’s new ladder truck. About an hour before that, Sgt. Bailey Frasch, who is also being deployed, helped members of the Vale and Nyssa fire departments get the flag attached to the ladder to be hoisted overhead.
Ontario Fire Department wasn’t able to bring its ladder truck as it is having some mechanical issues with the ladder, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton. However, they showed up with other vehicles, one that would go with the soldiers all the way to Boise.
“It is important because they are fighting for our freedom and for others in the world,” said the chief in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s the least we can do.”
Leighton noted the sacrifices service members make for theirselves and their families, commenting that “to be deployed is really a special thing.”
He also spoke about how being a first responder is “perfect segue” back into civilian life for many with military careers. At his previous department, the chief said there were “a whole lot of guys early on that were mostly Vietnam veterans.” And, though he didn’t have exact numbers, Leighton said between staff and volunteer firefighters in Ontario, there are at least six who are veterans.
Members of Ontario Police Department also joined the escort. This included Chief Michael Iwai, who in a message earlier on Monday called the soldiers “warriors.”
“As a veteran, I can only thank the men and women that serve our great country,” he said. “I wish each one of them a speedy and safe return to their families.”
Also commenting on what it meant to be a part of the send-off and escort, was Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan.
“The Oregon State Police is honored and proud to support our military. With that said, OSP will assist whenever able to show support to our military personnel who are deploying to protect our great country and allow us the freedom that we all enjoy.”
Members of Malheur County Sheriff’s Office were in the escort, too. Comment from the sheriff and undersheriff were not available at press time.
Operation Spartan Shield
Those mobilizing from Oregon to Kuwait will be part of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia, a joint mission, according to a news release from the Oregon Military Department on Sunday. The mission is under the U.S. Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. That operation “focuses on providing theater security, all while strengthening and building defense partner relationships in Southwest Asia,” the release states.
The soldiers all are tank crew members led by Booher and Hawley. They all are “traditional guard members who drill one weekend a month and train for two weeks annually, typically in the summer. Most are from surrounding communities and have full-time civilian employment, attend college, or are between jobs,” reads the release.
The U.S. Military has had “pretty much a continued presence for 30 years” in Kuwait, Booher said.
Iraq first invaded and subsequently occupied Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990. “A U.S.-led multinational coalition subsequently liberated Kuwait in February of 1991,” according to information from the U.S. Department of State. “Kuwait is also an important partner in U.S. counterterrorism efforts, including efforts to block financing of terrorist groups,” the information reads.
While the U.S. does not provide development assistance to Kuwait, it does provide “military and defense technical support” to the country through foreign military and commercial sales. Additionally, U.S. personnel assist the Kuwaiti military with training, education and readiness, according to the information.
The U.S. National Guard has been very active in overseas mobilizations since 2001. According to National Guard 2022 fact sheet, since Sept. 11 that year, there have been “more than one million overseas mobilizations to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, the Balkans, Guantanamo Bay, the Sinai and other locations. Currently, more than 20,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen are serving on overseas missions.
