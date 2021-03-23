ONTARIO
The City of Ontario secured the services of lobbyist firm, Public Affairs Council for $24,000 in mid-February for the purpose of identifying key legislators who could move House Bills 2014 and 2015 forward.
The council has previously portioned out $20,000 to hire a lobbyist, however, an additional $4,000 was required from the city’s General Fund, bringing the final total up to $24,000.
House Bill 2014 reduces the amount of revenue sharing going to counties and cities by close to 75% as those funds will now be redirected to to addiction and treatment services.
House Bill 2015 is a bill that proposes an increase in the local option tax from 3% to 10%.
For a bill to be heard in committee “by first chamber deadline” on April 13, the bill must be “posted on an agenda for work session by March 19.” However, this deadline does not apply to the Rules, Revenue or Joint Committees, according to information posted on the Oregon State Legislature’s website, and House Bills 2014 and 2015’s current committee is the House Committee on Revenue.
It was noted by Ontario City Manager Adam Brown at the Feb. 16 meeting that the lobbyist services would only be utilized until the bills are either passed or dead.
The newspaper reached out to Brown March 19 to see if there are any new developments from the lobbying efforts.
“We spoke with Rep. [John] Lively last week from Springfield and he was amiable to the idea. Our lobbyist is meeting [Rep. Nancy] Nathanson, [chairwoman of the House Committee on Revenue], today to discuss it. Other members of the revenue committee have also been contacted,” he wrote in an email that day.
