‘Living an American Dream’ premieres March 5 at Vale Rex Theater

VALE — Juntura resident Clare McKay will premiere her new documentary “Living an American Dream” at the Rex Theater in Vale on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Theater owner Mike Mclaughlin said in a statement in the official news release that, “Her family used to come here when she was young. We are honored to premiere it at our Historic Rex Theater which was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.”
The film focuses on McKay’s “family, ranch-life” as well as the rodeo experiences of her brothers Luke and Gabe.
McKay and her five siblings were adopted from Haiti when they were infants and raised on the McKay ranch in Juntura.
According to the news release, this feature includes “local cowboys, cowgirls, ranchers and family members” offering a glimpse into ranch life and the role that these people play “as stewards of the land here in Eastern Oregon.”
While the film started out as a documentary about her brothers’ rodeo involvement, it “then expanded to share her vision to explain the joy and community welcome her family member received growing up.”
“Yes, we are Black, but that’s not who we are. That’s our skin color. We are trying to get people to get over that…We just want to be cowboys, cowgirls, ranchers, filmmakers, psychologists, welders . . . whatever it is that we are, that’s it. It doesn’t matter your skin color, it doesn’t matter your sex, just as long as you’re a good person, you want it bad enough, and are willing to go out and get it. That’s the American dream. That’s what the documentary is about. That’s what life is about.” explained McKay.
She is a believer that “anything is possible, anywhere, if you put in the hard work and strive to accomplish your goals.”
McKay holds a bachelor’s degree in communication media and returned to Juntura “to pursue her dreams as a filmmaker” and “Living an American Dream” is her first feature film.
The first venue to premiere this film is the The Rex Theater, this presentation is in partnership with the Drexel H Foundation.
“She has been an important role model for other artists, cowboy poets, and young women in Malheur County,” said Sandijean Fuson, President of Drexel H Foundation in the news release.
The March 5 premiere is a red carpet event and those attending are “ invited to dress up for this premiere.”
