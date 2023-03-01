‘Living an American Dream’ premieres March 5 at Vale Rex Theater

The official poster for Clare McKay's documentary "Living an American Dream" is seen here. The film will have its premiere in Vale at the Rex Theater — 240 A St W, Vale on March 5 at 7 p.m.

VALE — Juntura resident Clare McKay will premiere her new documentary “Living an American Dream” at the Rex Theater in Vale on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Theater owner Mike Mclaughlin said in a statement in the official news release that, “Her family used to come here when she was young. We are honored to premiere it at our Historic Rex Theater which was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.”



