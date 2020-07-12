Livestock auction wraps up the fair

Jaylee Tschida keeps her steer under control while she waits her turn to take it into the auction ring.

 Larry Meyer | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — With no Malheur County Fair being held this year because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, which meant no Junior Livestock Sale, leaving 4-H and FFA members with potentially no way to recoup their investments in market animals, a sale will go on.

Members of the Junior Livestock Sale committee put their heads together through the Internet Market Livestock Sale which will be held July 15 through July 31 at noon each day. Through JBS Auctions,

animals to be sold will be limited to goats, swine, sheep, beef and dairy.

According to a sale brochure, bidders can purchase an animal for themselves or purchase for a donation. Buyers will pay their bid price, plus the market value, the brochure reads.

Other methods of support include making a cash contribution toward a specific animal or a cash contribution toward any animal being sold.

Bidders can participate in the sale in person, or by proxy indicating on sale form the species to be bid on and member.

In addition, people have the opportunity to contribute to support 4-H or FFA members.

