ONTARIO — A team students from Oregon State University is compiling data which will provide a better picture of why people living along the Oregon/Idaho border may choose to live in Idaho rather in Oregon.
The team comprises a doctoral student, as leader, and two undergraduate students, who presented their initial report Monday during the Easter Oregon Border Board’s August meeting, still held by video.
In looking into why people pick Idaho over Oregon, the team will be losing at issues of whether housing, whether owned or rented, is more affordable in Idaho, whether the quantity in Oregon is tight, or whether there is not enough variety or many or new homes being constructed.
Board members were invited to suggest what information they would like to see in the final report when it is released.
In related discussion, the board will be supporting legislation in the 2021 legislative session, which did not get passed in 2019.
One of these is a land use bill that would have allowed the county to rezone land within the border region, in upper Malheur County, from exclusive farm use to residential, providing more rural area.
Another bill to be reintroduced is one designed to allow people with licenses and certificates in other states, for electrical, plumbing and other building trades and other occupations such as nursing, to work in Oregon while obtaining the necessary licensure to work in the state if the applicant plans to work in the border region.
Originally the time period was two years to get licensed, which was too long according to people who testified before committees. While it was passed in the House, HB 2454 received a hearing in a Senate Committee, but in a work session was referred to the Senate Rules Committee, where it was allowed to die.
