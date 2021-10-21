18 firefighters from Weiser city and rural fire departments spent the better part of three hours putting out a mobile home fire at Clifford’s Mobile Home Park in Weiser this morning. The home was a total loss.
Photo courtesy of Susan McCoy
“We were fighting obstacles,” Weiser Fire Chief Kerry Nyce said, regarding the content inside the man's home, as well as that around it which included a lot of old lawnmowers, as he repairs them.
Photo courtesy of Susan McCoy
Firefighters from Weiser's rural and city crews work on extinguishing a blaze that eventually destroyed a mobile home.
WEISER — A Weiser man was displaced from his home early this morning, after he fell asleep with a lit cigarette, which resulted in a fire that destroyed his mobile home.
According to Weiser Fire Chief Kerry Nyce, the man didn’t have insurance and members from the Weiser Fire Department were expected to be delivering him a check from their burnout fund this afternoon.
Nyce said the man had just finished his breakfast and sat down to watch some TV with his coffee. He was smoking a cigarette, too, and ended up falling asleep. Nyce said the cigarette caught the floor on fire and expanded it to the chair, waking the man up. However, he was unable to get the fire extinguished on his own.
The man was able to make it out safe and is staying with a friend nearby. Firefighters were unable to find his cat, which is missing at this time.
Weiser City Fire Department was dispatched at 8:57 a.m., Nyce said, followed by a mutual aide call to Weiser Rural Fire at 9 a.m. The city and rural crews comprised 18 firefighters, who spent the better part of three hours fully extinguishing the fire.
“We were fighting obstacles,” Nyce said.
The chief explained that the man had a lot of content in his home as well as around it, including a lot of old lawnmowers, as he repairs them.
The mobile home was located at Clifford’s Mobile Home Park.
Offering a word of caution regarding lit cigarettes, Nyce said, “Make sure you tend to them. Additionally, with fall here and more activities moving inside, the chief urged people to check smoke alarms when Daylight Savings Time ends on Nov. 7, and to clean chimneys if they have them.
