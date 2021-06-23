Lightning keeps Vale District BLM fire crews busy Tuesday

This aerial view on Tuesday shows a lightning-started wildfire on Pete's Mountain south of Juntura which is being surrounded by retardant dropped by single-engine air tankers. The fire reached about 5 acres in size.

 Ben Thayer, Vale BLM

JUNTURA — The Bureau of Land Management Vale District's firefighting resources responded to a several lightning starts on Tuesday afternoon, according to an email update Wednesday afternoon from Lisa Bogardus, public information officer for the agency.

Bogardus said the "largest" of those fires chewed through about 5 acres on Pete's Mountain south of Juntura. Single engine air tankers made several retardant drops to assist three engine crews with stopping the fire's spread.

While rain on Tuesday night aided the suppression, it also brought more lightning.

Today's forecast includes a red flag warning for "critical fire weather conditions," and is in effect until 10 p.m. tonight. Lightning is expected in the Owyhee Mountains, the southern highlands and on the BLM Vale District. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.

"We are scouting today for any new lightning starts," Bogardus wrote.

