Geoff Saum holds up a box of fireworks at the TNT Fireworks stand outside of Walmart on East Idaho Avenue in Ontario on Wednesday. The stand is one of seven approved retail locations to purchase safe and sane fireworks in Ontario, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton.
Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton provided this document from the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office about the four basics (be responsible, be safe, be prepared and be aware) to keep in mind for the Fourth of July holiday.
Geoff Saum holds up a box of fireworks at the TNT Fireworks stand outside of Walmart on East Idaho Avenue in Ontario on Wednesday. The stand is one of seven approved retail locations to purchase safe and sane fireworks in Ontario, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton.
Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton provided this document from the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office about the four basics (be responsible, be safe, be prepared and be aware) to keep in mind for the Fourth of July holiday.
ONTARIO – Loud bangs and bright noises expected this coming Independence Day include a professional fireworks display in Ontario and people lighting fireworks in other places.
On Monday, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a fireworks show at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. The launch is expected to happen at 10:15 p.m.
In a phone interview with Ontario Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Breidenbach, he said the best place to watch them is from Beck-Kiwanis Park. The park is at 455 N.W. Eighth Ave.
When asked about how long the show will be, Breidenbach said, “it depends on how fast they shoot them,” but also noted that it typically lasts about 40 minutes.
“Going to be a good long show,” he said.
Breidenbach said he is excited for the fireworks show.
Those who would like to donate for next year’s fireworks show, can contact Breidenbach at the chamber office at (541) 889-8012.
The fairgrounds are located in the northern area of Ontario.
Firework safety
For those who decide to light off fireworks at home, you can get them from a variety of local fireworks stands such as the TNT Fireworks stand outside Walmart.
“I would like to encourage the community to use safe and sane legal fireworks for their safety and the safety of others,” wrote Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton in an email to the newspaper.
Those fireworks can be purchased at seven approved locations throughout the city, he said.
However he encourages people to opt for a professional to do the work instead.
“Every year we have fires started by fireworks and many injuries happen nationwide due to fireworks” the chief said.
In a 2021 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 74% of injuries occurred in the weeks before and after the Fourth of July. According the data, that 1,500 injuries were caused by firecrackers and 1,100 were caused by sparklers. It also states that between 2006 and 2021, there has been a 25% increase in injuries caused by fireworks.
Furthermore, according to the National Safety Council, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year. Of these, 1,300 are structure fires, 300 are vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 are marked as other.
“The safest way and best way I feel to enjoy fireworks is to let the professionals do the work and just relax and enjoy the show,” Leighton said. “This year there is going to be a very good fireworks display at Beck-Kiwanis Park.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.