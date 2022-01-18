ONTARIO — After learning through a newspaper article Tuesday that the city had budgeted money for the past two years for Lifeways to take the reins for drug awareness education for students in Ontario, the executive director of the nonprofit behavioral health care provider reached out to the Argus.
In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Christopher Liu, executive director for Lifeways, stated that a prevention outreach team that has already been conducting drug education awareness in the community for several years.
“We are just learning that we have not billed the city,” he stated.
Liu noted that there had been several changes of leadership at the nonprofit that may have lead to this. He said he has been in his position for 16 months.
“Regardless, it’s a good thing the city of Ontario supports providing drug prevention education, and we are looking at how to bill for services we have been providing for the last few years,” Liu said. “I am going to work closely with [Ontario City Manager] Adam Brown to see how we can capture some work that is being done, because it is already being done.”
As the community mental health provider for the county, Liu said it is their responsibility to provide services throughout Malheur County.
He said that Judy Trask and Paula Olvera head up outreach and prevention efforts for Lifeways. The women expand their reach through Malheur County Prevention Coalition.
Olvera recently told the newspaper that some people mistakenly believe Lifeways sponsors the coalition. Rather, she explained, Lifeways is the fiscal sponsor for Malheur County Prevention, which is the fiscal sponsor for the coalition. Like Trask and Olvera, several coalition members also work at Lifeways.
For their work at Lifeways, the primary areas of focus for Trask and Olvera is drug prevention and mental health, according to Liu. For this, they go out to several schools throughout Malheur County each week to provide drug prevention education, including for staff members.
The city of Ontario budgeted $10,000 overall from pot tax revenues for fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21 for drug prevention education. Brown told the newspaper on Monday that the money was unspent and that although he had reached out to Lifeways about the funding for the past couple of years, the nonprofit had never sent invoices to the city.
Past council members chose to have Lifeways conduct the program, Brown said, as “they already have a drug education program.”
It is unclear at this time whether Lifeways expanded its drug prevention outreach in Ontario schools for the past two years, or whether the city will be billed for services the entity was already providing. The newspaper will continue following this story as it develops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.